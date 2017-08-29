Provost pledges USC’s support for DACA students

Provost Michael Quick reaffirmed the University’s support for undocumented students protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in an email memorandum sent Monday afternoon.

The memo comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s threats to end the DACA program, which has come under scrutiny during the Trump administration.

“We remain committed to our shared values of diversity, inclusion, and non-discrimination,” Quick wrote in the memo. “We will do everything possible to ensure that our students have access to the services and support necessary for them to thrive while at USC and to graduate from their chosen degree programs.”

Along with highlighting some of the campus resources available to DACA students, Quick explained that student records will not be shared with law enforcement without student consent or a judicial order.

Quick also recommended that students under DACA not exit the country in the coming weeks “given the uncertainty surrounding the future of the DACA program.”

According to the Pew Research Center, the program currently protects over 750,000 young unauthorized immigrants who came to the United States before age 16, also known as “Dreamers.” It allows them to qualify for work permits and receive deportation relief as long as they are enrolled in high school, have a high school degree and have no serious criminal conviction.

The program protects those who qualify for a period of two years, and benefits can be renewed. Barack Obama created the program through an executive action in 2012.

In the memo, Quick assigned Vanessa Gomez Brake, associate dean of religious life, as a point of contact for immigrant and international student support.

“While there is no doubt we are living in uncertain and turbulent times, there is also no doubt that we will continue to embrace our Principles of Community that outline our commitment to diversity and tolerance,” Quick wrote. “We remain steadfast in our enduring belief in the power and promise of the Trojan Family as an extraordinary global community of support, healing, and transformation.”