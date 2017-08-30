Helton praises team as home opener looms

On Tuesday, the Trojans had what head coach Clay Helton called “one of our best [practices] of the entire camp.” In the first practice leading up to their opening game against Western Michigan, the Trojan coaching staff emphasized speed and tempo. With preparation as a key going into every matchup, Helton shouted “win the game today” at his players as they team stretched and warmed up.

Not taking the Broncos lightly

After starting the 2016 season with a bruising loss to perennial powerhouse Alabama, USC has a much more forgiving opener. Although the Broncos are coming off of a 13-win season in which they went to the Iron Bowl, they’ve lost former head coach PJ Fleck and All-American wide receiver Corey Davis. While Western Michigan can’t compare to Alabama, Helton knows that the Trojans can’t take any team lightly. Helton emphasized that Western Michigan still has a considerable amount of talent returning.

“They have everything you need to go win an away game,” Helton said. “Pack your run game, pack your defense, and pack great special teams. This is a very dangerous team and we’ll have to play our best to compete with them.”

Reality check

As the Trojans take the field for the first time this season, many players will be making their collegiate debut. These first reps in a real game will be an opportunity for coaches to analyze which players are truly prepared to perform at a high level.

“This is really a reality check for us to see where we are.Everybody has great, high expectations for us and it’s neat to see as a coach exactly where you are after this first game,” Helton said. “How are these 24 newcomers going to react? How are the kids that we redshirted last year, where are they at now? That’s kind of the unknown. I’m really excited to see the young people and how they can help this football team.”

Shuffling the Receivers

With several options at wideout, Helton talked about how he plans to rotate them. While the depth chart lists three starters — juniors Deontay Burnett, Steven Mitchell and Jalen Greene — the Trojans are deep at the position.

“They really showed their experience in training camp, the expectations of what practice should look like, what execution should look like, what repeating it should look like,” offensive coordinator Tee Martin said.

While the Trojans have experience, they also have young talent on the roster that’s ready to contribute.

“The competition, the depth, the type of talent, the variety of talent that we have, it makes for a balanced room and I really like what we have,” Martin said. “We’re going to play seven or eight guys a game. We preach quality of reps over quantity of reps. I’d rather have a fresh 40 [plays] than a tired 80.”

Helton must manage his stable of wideouts come Saturday. As far as rotations go, Helton said that in a no-huddle offense, coaches are relatively hands off.

“To start off the game we’re going to go with experience and then we will [use] that youth in this game as well as all games,” Helton said. “They control themselves. In a no-huddle offense you’re always keeping an eye on your teammates. They have a buddy, they watch their buddy and if they raise their hand they’re ready to go.”

Message to Houston

Helton opened his press conference by addressing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey throughout Texas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the great city of Houston, Texas and everyone in South Texas that has gone through that hurricane,” Helton said. “I have friends and family down there and hearing the tales of how horrific it is right now, our thoughts and prayers are with them right now.”

Injury Report

Helton anticipates senior offensive guard Viane Talamaivao will be ready for Saturday. Redshirt sophomore tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe was limited on Tuesday and Helton will update his status later in the week. Sophomore wide receiver Michael Pittman is doubtful for Saturday’s game. Sophomore wide receiver Keyshawn “Pie” Young is nursing a hamstring injury and his status will be determined later in the week.