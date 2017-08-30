OPINION: Student fees should fund student needs

It’s commonly believed that if people read the fine print, they can avoid a lot of trouble. For college students and their families, though, reading the fine print doesn’t change much at all. Student fees, the fine print on college tuition bills that can fund student unions and scholarships, have begun to include large costs for technology fees in recent years.

Last week, the Washington Post explored the role played by technology and growing dependence on it education’s in increasing student costs. Student fees, the Post reports, have grown faster than tuition since 2000. With more and more of this fast-growing fee allocated toward technology advancements at universities nationwide, a careful consideration of the distribution of student fees, and the true benefits of technology, is crucial. The advances in technology from student fees, which are widely praised for being constructive in higher education, are in many cases just making higher education more expensive. In order to support all students, higher education institutions like USC must devise a balanced plan by tightening spending on classroom technology, in order to best allocate the student fee budget.

Much of the research on technology’s role in education focuses on early education, with split arguments about what technology does to a child’s cognitive development, while the research on technology’s role in higher education is less divided. The concerns of researchers studying technology in higher education are often unified: Technology increases distractibility. The use of e-textbooks, for example, has been shown to create challenges in fostering extended engagement, deep-thinking and self-monitoring in students. While there are certainly benefits to technology in college classrooms, few of them are unique to technology itself. The commonly perceived benefits of increasing the use of technology budgets in higher education, such as interest in course material, cultural relevance or new platforms for learning, can be replicated with solid teaching, student engagement and classroom dialogue — all stalwarts of a strong educational setting anyway.

Not only are there drawbacks to increasing technology in classrooms, such as the aforementioned lack of unique benefits and increased distractibility, but also, USC students already have to spend a considerable amount on technology that is not included in student fees to be competitive. Students at all schools within the University often have to spend considerable fees on online attendance platforms, like Top Hat, or are required to buy supplemental e-book materials for their already expensive physical textbooks.

It’s almost impossible to attend the University for four years without, in one way or another, spending personal funds on technology for schoolwork. Therefore, channeling student fees to increased development in technology is simply a repetitive burden for students already paying steep prices for technology.

What’s more, using student fees for technological developments may take away money from other programs, also funded by student fees, that truly help the University grow and support its students. For example, every semester, $8 from each student’s mandatory student fee goes toward maintaining the Norman Topping Student Aid Fund which assists students with high financial need and extraordinary community awareness in pursuing their education at USC. Programs like the Norman Topping Student Aid Fund, which inarguably benefit the USC community, could be better served if student fees were re-allocated to de-emphasize technology developments. Student fees are not inherently wasteful or burdensome, and if the University is more transparent and better prioritizes where these fees go — less to unnecessarily high-end technology and more to philanthropic causes — all students will benefit from this.

As student fees continue to grow rapidly nationwide, USC will put itself ahead of the curve if its administration sees the value in funneling fees that might be distributed to increased technology efforts into other programs at the University. In fact, the move might be more cutting-edge than any development in technology ever could be.