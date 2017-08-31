CorePower Yoga aims to offer invigorating workouts

Namaste in bed no more.

This September, CorePower Yoga — one of America’s largest yoga brands — is adding to its 170-plus locations by opening its doors at USC Village. Rooting an intensely physical workout in the mindfulness of yoga, CorePower Yoga is helping college students change their bodies as well as their lives.

Open seven days a week and on holidays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., CorePower Yoga offers a wide variety of classes, including CorePower Yoga levels 1, 2 and 3 for yogis of varying experience, Hot Yoga for those who want to work up a sweat in classrooms that range from 100-103 degrees, Core Restore for those who need a moment of reflection and many more.

Each yoga class is designed to work every muscle and emotion.There are classes that suit every student’s needs, no matter their mental and physical states. In addition to the daily class schedule, CorePower Yoga offers a renowned Yoga Teacher Training program, along with special programs including boot camps, retreats and wellness cleanses. Overall, the studio is a one-stop shop, with classes, locker rooms and a yoga shop featuring a selection of men’s and women’s activewear all housed within the unit.

“CorePower Yoga is thrilled to open the USC studio and bring our unique style of yoga to the community here,” said Sophronia Caicedo, studio manager for CorePower Yoga USC Village. “CorePower delivers a workout that is physical and mindful — all in one efficient hour, the perfect combination for people in and around USC who are always on the go.”

Caicedo elaborated on the “community” aspect of CorePower Yoga, saying that patrons can walk in and see both someone who is a complete beginner and someone who has been doing yoga for 10 years, truly making CorePower Yoga a place for yogis of all backgrounds and experiences.

CorePower Yoga aims to offer classes at an affordable price for college students and USC students are encouraged to take advantage of the studio’s limited-time founding rate on Black Tag Memberships; those who sign up prior to the studio’s opening will receive 25 percent off of a lifetime of yoga classes. The membership also includes unlimited yoga, special workshops, exclusive retail discounts, 20 percent off teacher training and BootCamp and no long-term contract.

According to Caceido, the rate is the most affordable and advantageous in Los Angeles because of the discount and amenities.

Following the grand opening of the new studio, Black Tag Memberships will begin at $155 a month for standard members. For full-time students, seniors and active military, Black Tag Memberships will cost $129 a month. Otherwise, a single class will cost $25 ($22 with a student discount), five classes will cost $114, 10 classes will cost $209 ($174 with a student discount) and 20 classes will cost $379.

For those unsure about CorePower Yoga or inexperienced in yoga, there’s no reason to bend over backwards (at least not financially) because CorePower Yoga is offering the first week free for new students.

With its welcoming community and tranquil atmosphere, patrons will find themselves saying “namaste” at CorePower Yoga.