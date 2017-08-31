Eighteen Trojans selected to Hall of Fame

On Wednesday afternoon, USC unveiled 18 new additions to the USC Athletic Hall of Fame as part of its 2018 class. The group, which includes Trojan legends ranging from football players to a mascot, will be formally announced on Nov. 4 during the Arizona football game at the Coliseum.

Five former Trojan football players were featured in the 2018 Hall of Fame class, including future NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, All-American and Butkus Award-winning linebacker Chris Claiborne, along with Trojan legends of the 1960s Rod Sherman and Charlie Weaver. Joining them is J.K. McKay (son of John McKay) who will be inducted for his contributions as a wide receiver on two national championship teams and as a leader of the team’s athletic department from 2010 to 2016.

Two inductees, Barry Zito and Mike Gillespie, enter the Hall for their contributions to the baseball program, while Sam Clancy is the sole alumnus in the class from the men’s basketball team. Hurdler Felix Sanchez and water polo player Lauren Wenger Trapani both won gold at the 2012 London Olympics before retiring. Meanwhile, volleyball player April Ross and swimmer Ous Mellouli are the only current athletes in the class, both having also medaled in previous Olympic games.

Former tennis athlete Wayne Black, two-sport star Kim Clark Jennings (soccer and basketball), and golfers Mikaela Parmlid and Kevin Sadler round out the class from the athletics side. Current sports information director Tim Tessalone also joins the class, having served as an SID for the school for over 30 years, working 12 Rose Bowls and over 400 total games in his illustrious career.

Finally, one non-human joins the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. It is none other than Traveler, USC’s horse mascot who has graced the sidelines of the Coliseum since 1961.

After the class is introduced in November, the new Hall of Fame members will be formally inducted on May 19 at the Galen Center.