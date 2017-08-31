Provost pledges support for harvey victims

Provost Michael Quick pledged the University’s support to Hurricane Harvey victims in southeastern United States in a memorandum sent Wednesday morning to the USC community.

Quick released the memo after nearly 30 people have died due to the flooding in Texas, Louisiana and other regions along the Gulf Coast, according to Texas officials. The Category Four hurricane has caused severe structural damage and limited access to clean water and electricity, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The exact number of injuries and deaths remains unknown.

In the memo, Quick noted the dedication of the first responders and emphasized the University’s efforts to support any students, alumni, faculty and staff affected by the hurricane as relief efforts continue.

“We want you to know that we are here to support you during this difficult time and in the months to come as recovery efforts get underway,” he wrote.

Quick invited USC community members to contact the University or the Student Support and Advocacy staff team if they are need of help.

He also invited students to contact Student Counseling Services or the Center for Work & Family Life for emotional support.