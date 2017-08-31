SAS updates USCards to include proximity chips

With the end of construction at USC Village, the University’s next changes are taking place from the palms of students’ hands.

USC is issuing updated USCards to new and returning students this fall as it looks to replace traditional magnetic strips, according to Student Account Services.

“[This new technology] requires the cardholder to just wave or tap the ID card at the reader to gain entry to both the exterior doors of University buildings and the interior bedroom doors in apartments and dorms,” SAS Director Peter Tom said.

Updated USCards will include both the magnetic strip and proximity chip. The built-in chip allows entry into remodeled buildings or rooms with new proximity card readers.

Administrative staff can enter limited-access rooms or buildings after hours, such as the Engemann Student Health Center or Wallis Annenberg Hall. Students who require special access to designated rooms can be granted entry via the chip as well.

There are over 50 buildings that have installed a full proximity card reader or a combination of both card readers, Tom said.

Ahead of the 2017-2018 school year, USCard proactively notified returning students assigned to USC Village last spring that they would need to change their card. This process alleviated the burden ahead of move-in day.

“If an individual needs a new ID card because the building or facility requires the use of a proximity card, they can change out the current ID card,” Tom said. “However, they must bring in their current ID card to initiate the exchange.”

Students can find the official USCard app, which was launched in summer 2016, on the App Store and Google Play Store. After logging in their USCard account, they may use the app to add discretionary dollars, check their meal plan balance, present a digital copy of their ID or deactivate a lost or stolen card.

USCard issued just under 20,000 ID cards to students, faculty, staff, guests and visiting scholars last year, and Tom said he anticipates issuing about 15 percent more [cards] this year due to the higher use of proximity card readers.