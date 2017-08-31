Saturation II artfully displays diverse emotions

A mere two and a half months after its blistering debut studio album Saturation, hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON, dubbed “the internet’s first boy band,” is back with a stellar follow-up project Saturation II. The group, helmed by lead singer Kevin Abstract, features an incredibly skilled team of 15 in-house rappers, writers, producers and creative directors, as well as a seemingly endless supply of raw talent. Created online in a Kanye West fan forum, the group later relocated to a house in South Central Los Angeles, and has been churning out exhilarating and high quality music at an impressive pace ever since.

Saturation II is supported by the four singles “Gummy,” “Swamp,” “Junky” and “Sweet,” all of which are accompanied by music videos directed by Abstract (each song title is exactly five letters long, with the exception of the closing track).

The album opens up with hard-hitting tracks “Gummy” and “Queer.” The latter track features a gritty, industrial instrumental with fantastic flows from members Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood and Dom McLennon. Champion and Abstract carry the chorus together, which comes up abruptly at a slower, yet still exciting pace: “Don’t go runnin’ your mouth, don’t go runnin’ your mouth,” Champion raps.

“Teeth” serves as a short interlude with haunting falsettos looped behind a fiery verse from singer Ameer Vann: “I done been in trouble, ‘bout as long as I remember / My momma tried to help me, but I hardly ever listened / So she sent me to them white schools, I learned that I was different.” Throughout the project, Vann muses on topics of racial identity, specifically the struggle to fit in as an African American musician in a predominantly white, affluent community.

The track “Tokyo” opens up with singer Russell “JOBA” Boring rapping and singing in his signature biting falsetto, leading up to a chorus led by Abstract under the guise of pitched-up vocals. Abstract and other members’ vocals are pitched up multiple times throughout the project, making the album’s track listing exciting, though unpredictable at times.

“Jesus” is the first real slow jam on the album, featuring Abstract singing about a failed relationship, with Ciaran “bearface.” McDonald joining in to croon about a bygone relationship. Each of the singles on the album has a ridiculously catchy and sticky hook — all earworms that are extremely unique and high energy.

In the standout single “Junky,” each member confronts his personal struggles. The song opens with an aggressive verse from Abstract about the challenges of being an openly gay figure in the hip-hop community: “I do the most for the culture, n—-, by just existing.” Singer William “Merlyn” Wood delivers the most thrilling verse of the song — and one of the best on the album — all from a bathtub full of Fruit Loops, as seen in the music video: “I just want to appeal to my dad and my cousins / So I forgive my mommy, daddy, auntie and my uncles or guilt-tripping feelings whenever they call my number.” Despite the seriousness of the subject matter, Merlyn’s flow is so infectiously bouncy that listeners can’t help but bob their heads.

Production on the album is mainly controlled by immensely talented in-house producer Romil Hemnani, with additional help from production duo Q3 — consisting of producers Jabari Manwa and Isaiah Merriweather — and Brockhampton members bearface., Abstract and JOBA. However, tracks “Sweet,” “Swamp” and “Queer” all open with a four-count beat, paying homage to Hemnani’s admiration of Pharrell Williams. Throughout Saturation II, Hemnani utilizes pitch changes, lead synths and uncompromising drum beats.

The last couple of songs on the album mark a shift in tone. The song “Sunny” features a series of beautifully lazy guitar chords overlapping with Wood’s high-pitched yells and shouts: They perfectly contrast with the mood of the instrumentation, followed later by wonderfully melodic harmonizations.

The track concludes with members bearface. and JOBA belting out high notes in synchronization, accompanied by beautiful strings in the background. The last track, “Summer” follows the summery theme created by “Sunny” — the song is a power ballad, spearheaded by vocals from bearface. and complemented by fantastic guitar work.

Saturation II is a raw, personal and emotional album — at times overwhelmingly aggressive, at others somber and introspective. The heart that each and every Brockhampton member put into this album is real and palpable in every song. Brockhampton is uncompromising in every aspect of its vision, and in doing so, it has emerged as one of the most exciting and unique forces in contemporary hip-hop.