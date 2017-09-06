Chargers could be promising this year

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers dropping a pass into the awaiting arms of Travis Benjamin for a 45-yard touchdown was the concluding scene of the team’s opening drive against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. That was exactly what Los Angeles Chargers fans want to see prior to the regular season opener.

Rivers completed all six of his passes for 85 yards, and defensive standouts Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram combined to suddenly thwart the Rams’ first drive. Bosa thumped the Rams’ presumed starter Jared Goff on the Chargers’ 8-yard line, forcing a fumble that Ingram picked up and returned the other way for a touchdown.

The last time the Rams consistently had good days was during the era of quarterback Kurt Warner. The Rams’ Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley are exciting to watch, but this Chargers group is particularly intriguing. If there’s ever been a time in the past decade to begin watching the Chargers, it’s now. Bosa, Ingram, Rivers and a group of promising youngsters feature as playmakers.

This season will hint whether or not the Chargers have built well through recent drafts with the performances of tight end Hunter Henry and wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams, as well as guards Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp in 2017. The 2015 undrafted rookie Williams was a massive steal, as shown by his 1,000-plus receiving yards in 2016. Ingram and Bosa figure to be a scary duo for opposing offenses. Starting 11 games in 2016, running back Melvin Gordon provided San Diego with a strong, tough runner who helped take pressure off Rivers. It feels like this Chargers roster is closer than you would think to a playoff berth.

But the results in the next few seasons are going to come down to what Rivers has left in the tank and how long he can keep playing. In three years or more, the Chargers could have a legitimate shot in the playoffs, but at age 35, Rivers is not getting any younger. Last season, he threw 21 interceptions, his highest total in his career. If the Chargers want to have any chance to make some noise in 2017, the North Carolina State legend needs to be near his best, which means he will have to further scrutinize his gunslinging mentality.

The Chargers’ defense proved itself against the run in 2016, ranking 10th in the league for total rushing yards allowed. The Bolts’ pass coverage definitely has room to improve, although a strong pass rush covered some of its weaknesses.

Yes, the Chargers aren’t built to win now, and their inability to seal a postseason berth in January would be partially attributed to the competitiveness of the AFC West. The Oakland Raiders, with a healthy Derek Carr, are among the best teams in the AFC. Andy Reid has led the Kansas City Chiefs to the postseason three out of the four years he’s been head coach. The Denver Broncos don’t have a sure-fire difference-maker at quarterback, but you can usually count on their defense to carry a notable burden. Having to go against each of these teams, accounting for half of their entire schedule, puts the Chargers in arduous positions most weeks.

The truly difficult regular season games for the Chargers will occur on the road, facing the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. You never know when Rivers can get hot and pull off a show that takes down a top dog, but sometimes the weaker sides can outplay Rivers and co. That’s why the Bolts can’t afford to sleep on a home competition against the Cleveland Browns and an away game at Jacksonville.

New Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has a rich history in coaching, particularly extensive time spent as a running backs coach. And there’s a possibility he can elevate Gordon’s game to the next level. The downside of Lynn’s resume is that he has very little head coaching experience, serving as the interim head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 for one game after Rex Ryan’s firing, but his energy and understanding should mesh well with the players.

“This business is all about being a leader of men and getting guys to follow you,” former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson said in an interview with the Chargers’ website. “A-Lynn certainly had that quality when he was my running backs coach. And it helps that he played the game. He knows what players go through, and he can relate to all of us.”

The Chargers open the regular season against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Lynn hopes to begin a spectacular journey that will be remembered for ages to come. More tangibly, perhaps the results in 2017 will mark the beginning of something special in Los Angeles.

Duncan Day is a senior studying print and digital journalism. His column, Day’s Den, runs on Thursdays.