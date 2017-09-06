Volleyball struggles at Bluejay Invitational

The No. 19 USC women’s volleyball team went 1-2 at the Bluejay Invitational this past weekend at Creighton University. Each of the four teams participating in the invitational entered undefeated, and they all suffered at least one loss during the weekend. The invitational tournament dropped the Trojans’ overall season record to 4-2.

After starting the season unranked for the first time since the AVCA polls began, USC came out with a chip on its shoulders and went undefeated through its first tournament. That performance earned the team a No. 18 ranking in the poll the following week.

The Trojans opened their weekend against Northern Iowa. It took four sets — three going into extra points — for the Panthers to top the Trojans (26-24, 30-28, 17-25, 26-24).

The loss against Northern Iowa was the first time USC lost to one of the opponents — UNI, Kentucky and Creighton — in the four-year run of the Bluejay Invitational.

Senior opposite Brittany Abercrombie recorded 16 kills, the most on the team, which matched her career high. She also swung a .520 hitting percentage, her career best.

Despite the Trojans out-serving (six to three aces), out-blocking (13.5 to 8.0) and out-hitting (.235 to .196) the Panthers, UNI took advantage of USC’s errors and scored critical points late in sets to take the match. The two stayed even throughout the majority of the match, with the score tied 41 times throughout.

Junior libero Victoria Garrick recorded a career-high 27 digs and sophomore setter Cindy Marina recorded her second double-double of the season.

The next day, USC came out and surprised its host, No. 7 Creighton, by sweeping the Bluejays (26-24, 25-16, 25-18). It was the Trojans’ first sweep of the season.

Sophomore outside hitter Khalia Lanier led everyone with a 23-kill performance. She hit .476 and recorded an ace. As a team, USC out-hit Creighton .353 to .204. It was the fourth plus-.350 hitting performance for USC in five matches. The Trojans dominated the Bluejays, recording 54 kills to their 34.

Later that day, USC faced off against No. 13 Kentucky. The Wildcats bested the Trojans in four sets (25-16, 11-25, 25-19, 25-19). While the first two matches of the invitational featured a number of tied scores, none of the sets against the Wildcats was closely contested. In USC’s one win, the Trojans broke away early, holding off Kentucky to merely 11 points. For the first time this season, USC lost sets by more than two points. On a positive note for USC, the team only committed 16 errors to UK’s 20 errors.

Lanier led the team with 15 kills and two aces. Senior opposite Niki Withers put up her own career-high .476 hitting percentage. Withers recorded 13 kills, second- most for the team. Abercrombie recorded 10 kills and two blocks. Garrick notched another career high, this time with seven assists.

The Trojans now look to add more wins to their record as they head north to Santa Barbara to face Arkansas, UC Santa Barbara and Yale at the UCSB Thunderdome Classic this weekend.