Easy Recipes for Busy Students

Welcome back to school. Those of us who no longer have unlimited meal swipes are facing the grim reality of finding cheap and easy food ourselves. Between busy schoolwork, extracurriculars and work, many of us will revert to instant noodles and microwave meals. While these may be easy, they are typically unhealthy and full of harmful ingredients. Don’t sacrifice your well-being for laziness.

Check out the following quick homemade recipes that require few ingredients and get your school year off to a good start.

For the breakfast lover…

BAKED OATMEAL

INGREDIENTS 1/2 cup oil 1/2 cup sugar 2 eggs, beaten 1 1/2 tsp baking soda 1 tsp salt 1 cup milk 3 cups uncooked oatmeal DIRECTIONS Combine all ingredients. Pour into 9×9 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Serve with warm milk, sugar and cinnamon, or cool and cut into bars.

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

INGREDIENTS 2 eggs 2 cups buttermilk 1/4 cup oil 1 3/4 cup flour 2 Tbsp sugar 2 tsps baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp salt DIRECTIONS Beat all ingredients together. Pour and cook in lightly greased frying pan at medium low heat. Pancakes are done when light brown in color and no bubbles.

For lunch or dinner…

POTATO AND SAUSAGE FRITTATA

INGREDIENTS 1 lb mild sausage, crumbled 1/2 cup diced peppers Hash browns to cover bottom of pan 6 eggs, beaten 1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese Salt and black pepper DIRECTIONS Cook sausage on medium heat until pink is gone. Add diced peppers, cook for five minutes and drain. In medium nonstick sauté pan, spread sausage in bottom of pan and scatter hash browns evenly over the sausage. In bowl, combine eggs, cheese, salt and pepper and pour the mixture over the sausage. Bake in oven for 15-18 minutes on 350 degrees until center of frittata is set.

CREAMY CHICKEN AND SWEET CORN SOUP

INGREDIENTS 2 cans creamed sweet corn 2 cubes chicken stock 1 bowl of shredded leftover cooked chicken 1 egg 1 Tbsp cornstarch Salt and pepper DIRECTIONS Dissolve chicken stock in mug of hot water and add to medium large pot. Add 3 more mugs of water and bring to boil. Pour in sweet corn and stir; bring to boil. Lower heat and add chicken and egg; stir. Season with salt and pepper. Dissolve cornstarch in cold water and add to soup (if soup is thin, add more cornstarch. If thick, add more water). Stir and serve.

ROASTED BROCCOLI

INGREDIENTS Broccoli Olive oil Salt Pepper Minced garlic DIRECTIONS Chop broccoli into bite-sized pieces. Coat with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic. Spread on sheet pan. Roast at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until broccoli edges are brown.

PORK TENDERLOIN

INGREDIENTS 3-4 lb pork tenderloin 3/4 cup soy sauce 3 Tbsp brown sugar 1 tsp ground cumin 1 Tbsp garlic, minced 1 bunch cilantro DIRECTIONS Combine soy sauce, sugar, cumin and garlic in Ziploc bag. Rinse and dry meat, add to bag and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Scatter cilantro over serving plate and top with cooked pork.

TURKEY AND TOMATO PASTA

INGREDIENTS 3 cans whole tomatoes, chopped, undrained 1 cup cubed cooked turkey (or 2-3 chicken breasts) 2 tsp chili powder 1/2 tsp garlic powder 1 pkg uncooked spiral pasta DIRECTIONS Mix together tomatoes, turkey, chili powder and garlic powder in slow cooker. Turn on high and let mixture heat through for 60 to 90 minutes. Stir in uncooked pasta; cook for additional 30 to 60 minutes.

For the sweet tooth…

BANANA BREAD

INGREDIENTS 1/2 cup butter 1 1/2 cups sugar 2 eggs 2 cups flour 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 tsp salt 1/2 tsp baking soda 1/4 cup milk 1 cup mashed, ripe bananas DIRECTIONS Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla; beat until fluffy. Add dry ingredients alternately with milk and mashed bananas. Pour into greased and floured pan. For loaf, bake about 50-60 minutes; for muffins, bake 35 minutes.

OREO RIPPLE CAKE

INGREDIENTS 24 Oreos, chopped 1/4 cup butter, melted 1/3 cup flour 1/2 cup chocolate chips 1 yellow cake mix DIRECTIONS Mix half of batter of cake mix into Bundt pan. Mix Oreos, butter, chocolate chips and flour. Sprinkle 2 cups of the Oreo mixture on the batter. Cover over with the remaining cake batter. Top with remaining Oreo mixture, pressing gently. Bake one hour at 350 degrees. Cool and cover with powdered sugar icing (milk, powdered sugar, vanilla).

Many of the recipes have more than enough servings for you to store and heat up later for an easy, quick meal. Let us know your favorite recipes – happy eating!