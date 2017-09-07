Easy Recipes for Busy Students
Welcome back to school. Those of us who no longer have unlimited meal swipes are facing the grim reality of finding cheap and easy food ourselves. Between busy schoolwork, extracurriculars and work, many of us will revert to instant noodles and microwave meals. While these may be easy, they are typically unhealthy and full of harmful ingredients. Don’t sacrifice your well-being for laziness.
Check out the following quick homemade recipes that require few ingredients and get your school year off to a good start.
For the breakfast lover…
BAKED OATMEAL
|INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup oil
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 cup milk
3 cups uncooked oatmeal
|DIRECTIONS
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
|INGREDIENTS
2 eggs
2 cups buttermilk
1/4 cup oil
1 3/4 cup flour
2 Tbsp sugar
2 tsps baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
|DIRECTIONS
For lunch or dinner…
POTATO AND SAUSAGE FRITTATA
|INGREDIENTS
1 lb mild sausage, crumbled
1/2 cup diced peppers
Hash browns to cover bottom of pan
6 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Salt and black pepper
|DIRECTIONS
CREAMY CHICKEN AND SWEET CORN SOUP
|INGREDIENTS
2 cans creamed sweet corn
2 cubes chicken stock
1 bowl of shredded leftover cooked chicken
1 egg
1 Tbsp cornstarch
Salt and pepper
|DIRECTIONS
ROASTED BROCCOLI
|INGREDIENTS
Broccoli
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Minced garlic
|DIRECTIONS
PORK TENDERLOIN
|INGREDIENTS
3-4 lb pork tenderloin
3/4 cup soy sauce
3 Tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp ground cumin
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
1 bunch cilantro
|DIRECTIONS
TURKEY AND TOMATO PASTA
|INGREDIENTS
3 cans whole tomatoes, chopped, undrained
1 cup cubed cooked turkey (or 2-3 chicken breasts)
2 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 pkg uncooked spiral pasta
|DIRECTIONS
For the sweet tooth…
BANANA BREAD
|INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 cups flour
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/4 cup milk
1 cup mashed, ripe bananas
|DIRECTIONS
OREO RIPPLE CAKE
|INGREDIENTS
24 Oreos, chopped
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup flour
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1 yellow cake mix
|DIRECTIONS
Many of the recipes have more than enough servings for you to store and heat up later for an easy, quick meal. Let us know your favorite recipes – happy eating!