Trustee Gin Wong remembered for la architecture

Gin Wong, trustee and architect of many Southern California buildings, died Sept. 1 in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 94.

Wong designed buildings such as a 33-story skyscraper and the Automobile Club of Southern California headquarters in Orange County and a roadway at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Wong was born in Guangzhou, China, and received a degree from the USC School of Architecture.

“Gin Wong was a visionary architect who left an indelible mark on our beloved alma mater and our vibrant southern California landscape,” President C. L. Max Nikias told USC News. “He was also an exemplary Trojan who was always looking forward to his next endeavor.”

Wong helped design the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the USC City Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Wong’s company Gin Wong Associates helped restore USC’s original building, which became the Widney Alumni House after Wong completed the restoration in 1977.

Gin Wong is survived by his wife, Louise Wong; children, Terrina, Janna and Kimberlee; and four grandchildren, three of whom attended USC.

Memorial services for Wong will be private, but Wong’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, funds be donated to the Gin Wong Scholarship at the USC School of Architecture.