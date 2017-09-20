Rostam showcases explosive skill in new album

Whether they know it or not, pop music listeners have been affected by Rostam’s explosive creativity and musical talent. Although he’s most famously known as an ex-member of indie rock band Vampire Weekend, he’s also responsible for delivering some of the most transformative sounds in contemporary music.

With every artist vying to cut through pop’s lethargy and bring something fresh to the table, the ones who are successful at achieving this tall task employ Rostam as their secret weapon. His experimentation with pop landscapes occurs ingeniously, as reflected in some of the most monumental projects of 2015 and 2016 including Frank Ocean’s Blonde, Carly Rae Jepsen’s Emotion and Solange’s A Seat at the Table.

No matter what project he’s working on, Rostam always leaves his signature dash of flavor and warmth that earns these albums an avant-garde status. Now, his eagerly-anticipated transition from a behind-the-scenes mastermind to a front-running solo artist has begun at once with a sonic triumph and a gentle unfolding of his personal identity.

His self-titled album was six years in the making, a product of great care and precision and a catharsis of pent-up creative energy.

Most fans hoped for an album with a sound reminiscent of Vampire Weekend as they anxiously waited for Rostam, and at times, that’s what they’ll get. That’s because Rostam brought lead singer Ezra Koenig’s quips, witticisms and infectious melodies to life. With “Sumer” evoking holiday warmth with a Christmas choir, the use of Bollywood strings on “Wood,” and the synth-pop feel on “Bike Dream,” this album experiments with diverse sonic landscapes and provokes a range of emotions.

At times layered and fussy, such as in the futuristic sounding, auto-tune heavy “Warning Intruders,” and at times delicate and sweet, such as in the title track ballad “Half-light,” this album does not pin down a certain ambience. But that’s what’s so brilliant about Rostam. Since he went into this project with years of master experience he’s accrued by working closely with chart-topping musicians across multiple genres, he had the creative flexibility to experiment and still deliver the crispness and precision we seek as attentive music listeners.

That being said, the album may feel too long at times, with certain interlude tracks drifting by unnoticed. With a total of 15 songs, it is a stretch on time when considering the virtues of conciseness. But the aspect of this album most appreciated is the emotional resonance of the lyrics, as listeners are blessed with moments of poetry and flickers of revelation drawn from Rostam’s personal experiences.

Rostam also has the voice to sing you sweetly to sleep, delivering these lines with a hushed, and at times quivering voice that is bound to leave you clutching your heart. His soft vocals are complemented by heartfelt lyrics. One of the final tracks, “Gwan,” is an uplifting piece with profound advice. He sings of a figure who provides warmth and comfort, “And then I see you/the light falls through the room/and all of it don’t seem so hard” before pondering humans’ tendencies to long for someone who may never walk into their life “Do you ever get the sense?/you’re watching someone else/your face against the glass.”

Although “When” subtly touches subtly on political topics such as wealth distribution and the military, this album at its core is about coming of age, dreams, self-discovery, a queer and fraternal love and anticipating what’s to come.