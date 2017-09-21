IFC releases letter opposing greek deferment

The Interfraternity Council sent out a letter Thursday to the USC community expressing its disagreement with the Academic Senate’s resolution from 2015 to defer Greek recruitment to spring.

The letter said that the IFC leadership met with USC administrators on Sept. 13 who again asked to push Greek recruitment to the spring semester, citing mental health concerns among first-year students.

“While we take these concerns to heart, the Interfraternity Council does not believe that the administration’s recruitment eligibility proposal will combat issues of academic stress,” the letter read.

The letter explained that research suggested that anxiety and stress from first-year students typically stemmed from a sense of loneliness, and that deferring fraternity and sorority recruitment to the spring would remove a support system already in place by the organizations.

“I don’t think it’s USC who should make a decision whether [first-year students] should join Greek life or not,” said Alexander Lorenzo Cuoci, president of the IFC.

Cuoci said that while he rushed during his spring semester freshman year, he understands that students come to USC ready to join Greek organizations. He said that the IFC is willing to have proactive conversations to offer viable solutions for the issues listed by administrators.

In the letter, the IFC leadership said they take responsibility for issues in the community and will work to create a safe environment for first-year students.

Cuoci added that Greek organization members will be emailing President C. L. Max Nikias, Vice President for Student Affairs Ainsley Carry and Provost Michael Quick urging them to reconsider their decision.

“This [letter] is the last push to make sure that our voices are heard and that the administration is not just making decisions without hearing our voice,” Cuoci said.

Vice President for Student Affairs Ainsley Carry responded to the letter with a statement emailed to the Daily Trojan following the time of publication.

Carry requested the statement be published in its entirety:

“To be clear, the proposal is not deferred recruitment. The University is accepting input on policy to require a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and completion of 12 units of course work at USC before going through the rigorous recruitment and new-members education process of joining a Greek-letter organization. In other words, allow first-year students one semester (90 days) to get adjusted to college academics and social life before going through the rigors of a 15-week new member education process. Under this policy, Greek-letter organizations would still be permitted to welcome new members in the fall semester that have at least a 2.5 GPA and completed 12 units at USC – sophomores, juniors, seniors, and spring admits who are in their second semester. In the following spring Greek-letter organizations would be able to recruit first-year students that have completed a semester at USC. We are examining implications of this policy for transfer students. I ask: “What is so unreasonable about giving first-year students 90 days to adjust to college life?” USC is not the first school in the country to prioritize the health, wellness and safety of new students by allowing them time to adjust to college life, many of our peers and aspirant institutions have similar policies. For the past two weeks I have been sincerely listening to leaders of Greek councils and organizations on this matter and I will do so until a decision is finalized. The first year of college is the toughest. We owe our new students every opportunity to be successful in and outside the classroom. When there are opportunities to consider changes that may improve the quality of the student experience, reduce stress and anxiety, and give students the time they need to adjust to college life, I will examine it. USC remains committed to prioritizing student health and wellbeing.”