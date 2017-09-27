Dialogue affects mental health access

Scout Schultz, a 21-year-old LGBTQ engineering student at Georgia Tech, called campus security on the evening of Sept. 16 to report a suspicious person. Campus police took immediate action and apprehended the knife-wielding suspect, who, visibly distressed and angry, continued to approach the officers despite their warnings until he was shot dead. The victim was later identified as Scout Schultz, who left three suicide notes in their dorm before leaving for their fatal encounter.

Shultz’s death was more than a tragedy — it was an unheeded, desperate cry for help, and it brings into question whether on-campus mental health resources are doing enough to help eradicate the stigma of mental illness that is the single biggest barrier preventing those afflicted from seeking the support they need. USC boasts a variety of facilities devoted to the mental wellness of students, from the Engemann Student Health Center to the USC Medical Center Psychiatric Clinic, both of which provide assessments covered by student health insurance. However, despite the effective services these facilities offer, the American Psychological Association finds that the majority of college students with a diagnosable mental illness do not reach out for help, and it is time to understand why.

According to their annual survey for the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors, the nationwide increase in university enrollment in recent years has been coupled by an increase in the prevalence and severity of mental illness that students experience. On the other hand, the proportion of students willing to ask for help — around one in every three afflicted — has remained stagnant. It will stay that way, too, if focus is not shifted from providing treatment to providing a safe platform for individuals who seek it.

Where mental health is concerned, dialogue can be a powerful tool as well as a weapon. Unfortunately, mental illness is still quietly but heavily stigmatized, and the devil is in the details. The trivialization and mockery of mental health’s nuances are just one potential factor that discourages students from getting help. Few would ever dream of disparaging anyone’s color, sexual orientation or economic status, yet feel free to trivialize mental illness in their conversations, by throwing around the terms “bipolar” or “depressed” with impunity. “I have the worst anxiety right now,” says a student who procrastinated and let his or her work pile up. “I’m so triggered,” says another after hearing a joke.

These comments might feel inoffensive, but they devalue the psychological conditions underlying these terms and paint mental illness as a mindset that can be entered and escaped rather than a neurobiological imbalance. By allowing words like “depression” and “anxiety” to be integrated into our everyday conversations, they can lose their meaning. They become descriptions and convenient terms and are rejected as serious afflictions.

In turn, those actually suffering from mental illness can have a more difficult time identifying what they are going through. Furthermore, they are often embarrassed to speak out because of the misconstrued image conjured by using mental health terms in casual language. Students must be mindful, because the way they talk about mental illness colors the way they and those around them think about it. Words alone have the ability to influence someone’s decision to speak out, and to make or break the connection between medical help and those who desperately need it. Reducing mental illness to a joke tells those suffering that their pain is not valid, that it is not real, and that is no better than discriminating against someone for their color or sexual orientation — a part of themselves they cannot control.

According to the Center of Collegiate Mental Health’s annual report from 2016, the rate of demand for counseling services outpaced that of enrollment growth by five times. There is high demand for mental health services even in spite of relatively low reporting rates. The problem appears to be two-pronged: A plurality of students are actively choosing not to seek these resources out, but services for these two-thirds of students seeking help are already limited.

There is a piece of the puzzle missing. High-quality facilities are necessary, but they are also futile if only a fraction of the mentally ill are benefitting. Behavioral social scientist Lisa Sontag spoke to NBC about how the events of Sept. 16 that left Shultz dead should bring to light the necessity of providing training not only for police and professionals who deal with emergencies, but also for faculty, staff and students, so they have the tools to recognize those in distress and can help before it is too late. Understanding mental illness is the first step to fighting it, but it is not enough: If students can adjust their attitudes so that those afflicted feel comfortable speaking up, more mentally ill students may get the medical support they need, and far fewer cries for help, like that of Scout Shultz, would go unheard. Then — and only then — can the potential of the University’s new facilities and resources be maximized.

In their final moments, Shultz stopped trying to hide they pain because they could not hide it anymore, because they should not have ever had to and because they never felt comfortable seeking help on the campus that was supposed to be their home. In light of their death, it is imperative that universities take a step back and consider if they have created safe and mindful environments for mental health discourse. Students in need must, at the very least, be able to count on their peers to understand what they are going through and ensure they know their options.