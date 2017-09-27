Marvel Studios president endows SCA fund

Marvel Studios president and USC alumnus Kevin Feige has endowed a fund through the USC School of Cinematic Arts to create a space for filmmaker students to make their ideas a reality.

USC School of Cinematic Arts Dean Elizabeth Daley said that Feige’s gift to his alma mater will have an impact on students who aspire to become filmmakers and producers.

“I can’t tell you how much this fund means to our students,” Daley told USC News. “Kevin’s done so much for this school and his gift will make sure that the art of creative producing, which Kevin has mastered like no other, will be taught to students in a way that honors his legacy.”

Since graduating in 1995, Feige has been a presence in the entertainment industry, often speaking to students at screenings for his blockbuster films. Feige applied to the School of Cinematic Arts six times but was rejected the first five, according to the Financial Times.

Feige worked on films such as Volcano and You’ve Got Mail before becoming the president of production for Marvel Studios in 2007. Feige has produced films like X-Men and The Avengers, which have a combined worldwide box office gross of $12 billion, according to USC News.

In 2014, Feige received the Mary Pickford Alumni Award from SCA, which is given to those who have reached high recognition in the entertainment industry.