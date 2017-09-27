Open Mic Nights return to Ground Zero

Though Ground Zero Performance Café, a beloved campus coffee shop and study spot, has been closed for the past month, it briefly reopened its doors on Monday evening for the first Open Mic Night of the fall semester. The potential performers began trickling in at 8:30 p.m. to get their names in the lottery, and by 9 p.m., the space was full. Even without Ground Zero’s signature milkshakes in sight, the audience was buzzing with anticipation for the night to come.

There were a variety of different acts, including a neuroscience-themed comedy show, magic tricks, poetry recitations and myriad different musical acts performed by USC students as well as anyone from outside USC that wants to share their talents. The majority of these acts encompassed themes of love and heartbreak, but others discussed letting go of fears of the future, self-confidence and social justice.

Open Mic Nights provide a safe space for new and experienced performers to come and share anything and everything in a smaller space within the school. Katherine Martinez, a junior majoring in psychology, took advantage of the welcoming environment to debut her poetry for the first time by reciting her poem, “Evolved.”

“I’ve been writing poetry for over a year now, but have never performed,” Martinez said. “I thought it was time to get out of my comfort zone and just do it.”

Open Mic Night also allows students and local community members who have been creating and releasing their own productions to share the content they have been working on for years with their peers.

Brandon Movay, the stage name of Brandon Douglas, a sophomore majoring in creative writing, performed two of his self-produced songs, “Celebration” and “On My Way.” Douglas has been writing and producing music for about five years and released his first EP Flower Talk this past summer. “On My Way” talked about the difficulties that college students have trying to navigate through their futures.

“I wrote this during my first semester of college,” Douglas said. “I didn’t know what I was doing or if I was in the right major. But I realized that I am at USC, I don’t know where I’m going, but I know I am on my way.”

More self-produced acts followed, including three uplifting and powerful pieces by another producer under the stage name Evin Skye. One of them, titled “Won’t Let Go,” focused on facing one’s fears and using them to better oneself and make the most of life.

“It’s about seizing the day and doing something that scares you,” Skye said. “I am trying to make the most of every day and face my fears.”

There is some time allotted after all scheduled performances for any last minute acts to take the stage. The night concluded with an impromptu recitation by sophomore Ugonnaya Chilaka of her spoken word poem, “The Art of Letting Go.”

Open Mic Nights have given students a place to share their talents and passions without fear, and display the creativity and capabilities of the USC community.

“I am always so amazed at the amount of talent there is in this room and at USC,” said Lily-Katie Diaz, a sophomore majoring in English literature.

Diaz covered a song by Canadian artist Danielle Andrade.

Open Mic Nights will continue at Ground Zero every Monday from 9 to 11 p.m. until Dec. 11.