Reclusive musician Allan Rayman to perform at Ford Amphitheatre

This Thursday night, Ford Amphitheatre in Hollywood will be buzzing with a different kind of energy. The ever-reclusive Allan Rayman will bring his brooding catalogue to the outdoor venue, giving audience members what will likely be their first glimpse into the man behind the music.

Type “Allan Rayman interview” into your Google search bar, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find any relevant results outside of a conversation with Billboard preceding his newest album, Roadhouse 01. “Interview, interview, interview, please / They wanna know about me / What you wanna know about?” he growls on “Shelby Moves,” telling the world what he’s told countless storytellers who have sought access into his personal life. Instead, he prefers to let his music speak for him, focusing on topics such as love and death from his hermitic perspective.

It’s a lost cause trying to pin Rayman’s style into any particular genre, as is the case with many modern-day artists. Blending R&B, rock and hip-hop influences among several other genres, he has created his own signature sound that resonates with listeners for its distinctiveness. Lyrically, Rayman’s deeply personal lines strike a chord as well, with his gravelly voice adding to the emotion he puts into every song. He finds peace in solitude, describing his outlook on life on somber songs like “Tennessee,” which express a desire to reject society in favor of a simpler life.

Searching for the solitude he sings about, the Toronto-based artist packed his bags and headed for Lost Springs, Wyo., a ghost town boasting a population of four, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. He saw a complete retreat from society as the best way to prioritize his music in the absence of everything else. Despite his non-existent social media presence, he has grown a loyal following thanks to his dedicated team and music.

It’s easy to find the parallels between his actual life and his music videos, with the small screen treatment driving home the narrative he puts forth in his music even further. Rayman’s music videos tell a story as well, giving life to songs with carefully thought-out cinematography. His two-part film “Verona’s Obsession” combines multiple songs from Roadhouse 01, seeing him eventually run off into the woods to take shelter in a cabin after a brief affair with an unnamed woman.

If Rayman’s previous shows are any indication, that element of mystery will still be on display at the Ford Amphitheatre this Thursday. He’s known to have little to no crowd engagement while he’s on stage, diving straight into the music when he walks out and saying little between songs. The ever-present fourth wall might make it more challenging for audience members to truly understand the singer while he’s in their presence, but that only adds to the gravity of the art on display. Not everyone is wired for the microscopic and often unwarranted attention that comes with being a successful musician, but that doesn’t make Rayman’s work any less compelling.