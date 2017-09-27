Water polo looks for a rebound after UCLA loss

After a long weekend at home, the men’s water polo team looks to shake off its first defeat of the season as it hits the road for three games this weekend. While the Trojans finished in second place at the tournament, their games leading up to the championship came down to the wire. Even with their successes, they know they must keep working if they want to get back to winning.

“I think we started most of the games pretty well,” senior driver Blake Edwards said. “We just fell apart in the second and third quarter and put ourselves in the situation where we had to come back from behind. The biggest thing was probably just our defense. Last season, our defense was the best aspect of our game, and this tournament we really let ourselves down in that area. We just need to get on the same level and get that cohesion back.”

With a focus on improved defense for this weekend’s games, they are looking to use these games to put the changes they have made into effect. More than anything, they are looking to keep improving their game so that they are prepared for when it comes down to the finals at the end of their season. That being said, the players are more concerned with what they are doing this weekend than what their opponents are doing.

“I think the most important thing is that we just address our own issues and weakness,” Edwards said. “And, that we work really hard this week, watch the film, study ourselves, worry about playing our own game. Ultimately, [it’s] getting our defense back.”

Not only will the Trojans be playing their first game since losing to UCLA, but they also will play away for the first time since the Aggie Roundup two weekends ago. Even though they have had the luxury of having home pool for such a long period, the Trojans are ready to embrace the positives that away games offer.

“It is always much better and much more comfortable playing at home with the support of your own crowd,” Edwards said. “But we also like road trips as well. Playing away, it’s always good to stay together and spend a bit more time discussing and hanging out with your team.”

The Trojans’ first game this weekend will also be the first of the short Lancer Invitational. They face Cal Baptist and then Fresno Pacific right after on Friday. Then, they will head to Malibu in order to take on Pepperdine. However, they have a routine that will keep them preparing for each game the same. The younger members of the team may need guidance to do, but the older members of the team are ready to teach them the ropes.

“Preparation and routine should stay the same every game, no matter who the opponent is,” Edwards said. “For the senior guys, we have been doing the same thing every year, so it is just about us passing on how we prepare for games to the younger guys.”