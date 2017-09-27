Women’s soccer prepares for pair of Oregon teams

The women’s soccer team started conference play with a draw against Utah last Saturday.

The Trojans played well on both sides of the field, with freshman midfielder Savannah DeMelo leading the offense with six shots, four of which were on target. Furthermore, redshirt freshman goalkeeper Kaylie Collins recorded her second shutout of the season — the first came in a 2-0 victory over Missouri. Despite USC’s efforts, the match ended in a double overtime draw — and the Trojans’ record fell to 6-1-1.

Looking forward, the No. 10 Trojans will return to McAlister Field to challenge Pac-12 competitors Oregon State and Oregon on Thursday and Sunday.

The Beavers are sitting on a three-game losing streak and a 3-4-2 overall record. Their last win was a 1-0 overtime affair on Sept. 8 against Portland State. OSU will face its first top-25 opponent this season in USC.

Oregon State started Pac-12 play last Friday against Arizona State. Although the Beavers lost 2-1, there are a couple of things the Trojans can learn from looking at the match.

First, the Sun Devils placed 10 shots on net, eight of which were saved by junior goalkeeper Bella Geist. If the Women of Troy want to be successful against a goalkeeper of this caliber, they need to create opportunities and place shots on net. In the first few games of the season, the Trojans struggled with that objective, but have found success in recent matches.

Second, the Trojans should be aware of senior forward Emma Jones. Jones has routinely recorded a significant amount of shots on net. However, the Beavers have only tallied five goals this season. The Trojans’ defense will find success if they limit scoring opportunities from the already-struggling Oregon State offense.