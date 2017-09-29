A guide to alternative film venues in LA

Get spooked watching horror movies in a cemetery, enjoy a variety of food trucks and experience the silver screen like never before at these five alternative movie theaters in Los Angeles.

Cinespia

View everything from film noir classics to modern blockbusters on the Fairbanks Lawn at the historic Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Relax to a live DJ and explore the venue before or after the show. Movie showings are every other Saturday at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring blankets, pillows and lawn chairs for ultimate comfort. Seating is general admission only, and parking passes are available for three parking lots.

Street Food Cinema

Food trucks, live music, iconic movies — Street Food Cinema has it all. Catch a show at Victory Park in Pasadena, Syd Kronenthal Park in Culver City or the Marriott Golf Course in Manhattan Beach. If you’re feeling adventurous, try one of the overnight camping trips, which include themed activities such as Vampire Training, Scary-Oke and, of course, a screening of The Lost Boys to end the night.

Enjoy a meal from Ragin’ Cajun, India Jones Chow Truck and Drunken Cake Pops food trucks and alternative music from L.A.-based artists Ballerina Black, Aeb Byrne and Ghost Lit Kingdom. Buy tickets in advance for a slight discount. Most locations can be reached via Metro. Season passes are valid for most outdoor events between May and October.

Rooftop Cinema Club

Watch movies in luxury with the Rooftop Cinema Club. Relax in an adjustable deck chair on top of the Montalban Theater as you watch classic Hollywood films with the L.A. sunset in the background. State-of-the-art wireless headphones are provided for personalized surround sound. Loveseats for two can be purchased for an extra cost. However, only patrons ages 18 and older may purchase tickets. The October program includes horror movies such as Friday the 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Shining. Rooftop Cinema Club also has showings at LEVEL in downtown Los Angeles, ages 21 and up only.

Electric Dusk Drive-In

Woo your sweetheart with a romantic date under the stars. Electric Dusk Drive-In is located in the L.A. Van De Kamp College campus. The next event is a double screening of Edward Scissorhands and Scarface on Oct. 21. If you’re hungry, stop by The Snack Shack for barbecue, snacks and drinks.

Pro tip: Bring a portable radio and extra batteries to use instead of your car radio. Blankets and pillows recommended. Prices vary by ticket type, and you can subscribe to the mailing list to receive promotions and discounted tickets. Purchase tickets in advance for a more reasonable price.

Front Porch Cinema

A day at the beach isn’t complete without a movie to end the night. Front Porch Cinema presents free movies every Friday night this fall at Santa Monica Pier. Live music starts at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. October’s lineup includes popular movies like La La Land, The Princess Bride, Hidden Figures and Beauty and the Beast. Plus, there’s all the food you could possibly eat along the boardwalk.