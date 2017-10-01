O. J. Simpson released from Nevada prison after 9 years

O. J. Simpson was released Sunday from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada after spending nine years in prison, multiple news outlets reported. Simpson, a former USC football star, was imprisoned in 2008 for charges related to a kidnapping and armed robbery in September 2007.

In July, Simpson was granted parole after an hour-long hearing in Nevada.

In 1994, Simpson faced judgment for the alleged murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. After nearly a year-long, publicized trial, Simpson was found not guilty. However, soon after his acquittal, Goldman’s family filed a civil suit against Simpson and managed to win $33.5 million in damages.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty on charges of assault, kidnapping, robbery, criminal conspiracy and using a deadly weapon in after participating in an armed robbery in Las Vegas. He was sentenced to a maximum of 33 years in prison, but is now being released early for good behavior.

At his parole hearing in July, Simpson said he wanted parole so he can spend time with his children.

“I’ve not complained,” Simpson told the board. “For nine years, all I’ve done is be helpful … I’m not a guy that has conflicts on the street, and I won’t have any when I leave here.”

Simpson won the Heisman Trophy at USC in 1968, and later played professionally for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. After 11 seasons in the NFL, he starred in commercials and worked in broadcasting.

Simpson said at his parole hearing that he plans to relocate to Florida after his release. He could receive an unknown amount of money from his NFL pension and a retirement plan at the Screen Actor’s Guild.