USC ranks 15th in wall street journal report

USC ranked 15th in the second annual Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education college rankings report, up two positions from last year’s report.

The survey, which includes more than 1,000 U.S. colleges, considers a variety of public data in its rankings, but also conducts a comprehensive student survey in conjunction with Times Higher Education in London to measure factors like student satisfaction, diversity and inclusion.

The No. 15 national ranking matches USC’s highest-ever placement in major college rankings.

The University also ranked second in student engagement and fourth in environment among the top 25 schools.

Among all public and private universities in California, only USC, the California Institute of Technology and Stanford University ranked within the top 20 schools in the report.