Football player investigated for pushing fan

A USC player is under investigation by the Washington State University Police Department after video captured footage of him knocking over a Cougars fan after the Trojans’ loss in Pullman on Friday.

The video shows No. 93 — who is listed as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons — pushing a fan to the ground with both arms. At least two angles of the incident have been posted online on social media.

“We’ve reached out to see if the athlete wants to talk to us,” said Steve Hansen, the police department’s assistant chief to the Los Angeles Times.

The investigation comes after Washington State received $25,000 worth of fines for fans rushing the field after the upset victory. USC players had to weave through frantic fans on their way to the locker room.

“It was an electric game and a very exciting atmosphere, and the safety of both fans and players always needs to be taken into account,” USC head coach Clay Helton said. “It’s hard. When you have that many fans that excited, they found their way down on the field and makes for a chaotic scene.”