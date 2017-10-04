POINT: DREAMer resource center prioritizes student needs

In response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that his administration would consider rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, USC created an undocumented student resource center — a “pop-up DREAMer center” in Kaprielian Hall for a limited time. In doing so, the University joined scores of other universities that showed they were not afraid to step into the political fray in order to help their students. It was an important acknowledgement of the barriers that undocumented students face at the University and a crucial step forward. Following this momentum, the University should continue to expand resources for vulnerable student populations — undocumented students, first-generation students, low-income students, LGBT students and students of color. This includes reaffirming administrators’ commitment to providing robust cultural centers and scholarship funds which recognizes unique barriers that some students face.

The threat of a DACA repeal last month left undocumented students in deep uncertainty about their future. Now it’s time for the University to step in and inform students about what they can do to protect themselves, and I am proud that it has decided to do so.

It is shameful that some might denounce the University’s move to open an undocumented student resource center as overly political, or argue that it is inappropriately participating in a national debate on immigration. By providing students — all students — the resources they need, it is working toward the inclusion that a diverse student body necessitates.

If that is considered political, then fine. The University’s commitment to diversity and its refusal to punish undocumented students could be considered political by some. But it should not allow the potential backlash to stop it from supporting its diverse student body.

The political chaos of today requires this kind of moral courage. It requires typically neutral people and organizations — like universities — to protect students when its government will not. That is the right thing to do.

The Daily Trojan Editorial Board, of which I am a party, first wrote that the University needed an undocumented student resource center in late March. Today, this is truer than ever, and luckily, this resource will be provided to students in the near future.

It is important for the University to remember the significance of institutional bravery in the face of crises affecting students. It has still not declared itself a sanctuary campus, unlike droves of other universities, and should be urged to reconsider in light of recent developments. It should not let the fear of being thrust into a political controversy prevent it from providing robust support to its students.

More than anything, it should listen. USC needs to remind itself that because it wanted a diverse student body, it has a responsibility to create an environment for all students to succeed. And so it needs to listen to the challenging demands of students — not just undocumented students, but differing student groups facing various barriers on campus.

This is the kind of leadership that USC should strive toward. The University is looking upon a new era — while attempting to put faculty scandals behind it, it has been hoping to, and succeeding in, raising its own profile over the past few years. The University’s trajectory in accomplishing this goal has been objectively dramatic.

But it needs to remember its students. This past week, it made a major move to recognize the needs of its most vulnerable. It should continue to do so because that is the Trojan spirit.

Sonali Seth is a senior majoring in policy, planning and development. She is also the special projects editor of the Daily Trojan. “Point/Counterpoint” runs Wednesdays.