Kaufman student Simrin Player is a star in the making

The Glorya Kaufman School of Dance’s motto, “The New Movement,” characterizes the school’s unique ability to combine artistry, location and world-class professionals in a curriculum that revolutionizes the norms of dance performance.

Simrin Player, a freshman majoring in dance, is at the forefront of this mission for change. Before coming to USC, Player had already amassed an impressive resume, according to her website. After being discovered in a B-boy/B-girl dance battle at 9 years old, she danced on tour with Willow Smith and Justin Bieber, performed in Step Up 3D and starred in a Sears back-to-school commercial with Selena Gomez. Player came to Kaufman with the desire to not only improve her technical abilities, but also re-examine how she approaches dance as a practice.

The Daily Trojan interviewed Player about how she got to this point in her career, and what she plans to pursue in the future.

Daily Trojan: How did you start dancing?

Simrin Player: I started dancing when I was 3 years old. My mom put me in tap and ballet class, and I fell in love with it. Since then, I’ve been dancing every single day.

DT: Can you tell us about some of your favorite projects?

SP: I did a commercial quite recently for [Shoe Carnival], and that was pretty awesome. It was a national commercial for a back-to-school campaign. That was a lot of fun because I got the opportunity to not only dance, but also showcase my ability to act. Another one of my favorite projects was dancing for Justin Bieber and Willow Smith on [Bieber’s] U.K. tour. It was pretty incredible. I was roughly 11 or 12, and I had the opportunity to perform all around the United Kingdom and Ireland in front of huge crowds every night. I made a lot of memories with Justin, Willow and the other dancers.

DT: How did you come across that opportunity?

SP: I actually have a close family friend who is a huge choreographer and artistic director in the entertainment industry, and she has afforded me a lot of opportunities. She booked me for Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” music video, and after the video was done shooting, I was asked to become one of Willow’s official dancers. Every project that Willow did, I also did.

DT: Why did you choose to get involved in the entertainment industry?

SP: I just love performing. I love the entertainment industry because for one — it’s a lot of fun. I get to spread my passion for dance in front of crowds, or on a TV, or via YouTube. It’s a way I can touch a lot of people with my passion for dance.

DT: Which styles of dance do you prefer? Are there any styles that you would like to pick up?

SP: Some of my favorite styles of dance are hip-hop and contemporary, although I do love ballet, too. I would like to become a better tap dancer. I find tap incredibly fascinating, but I am absolutely horrible at it.

DT: Who inspires you to pursue a future in dance?

SP: I would say the people I surround myself with, especially here at Kaufman. All of my peers that I have been granted the opportunity to dance with are absolutely phenomenal, and they inspire me each and every day. I would also say my teachers, and people that have a huge influence in my life. My mom and my dad influence me to pursue dance and keep pursuing my dreams.

DT: How has your style of dance matured over the years?

SP: Over the years, with more training, I have become more of a technical dancer. I think that I’ve always had this raw quality when it comes to dance, like being able to perform and have tons of energy. But I’ve also learned how to contain and mellow that energy and become more technical with how I dance. So it’s kind of fusing between that raw quality that I already have and my new foundation for technique.

DT: What made you want to come to USC?

SP: USC has always been my dream school. I loved [that] it was in Los Angeles, and I’ve already had a career in the entertainment industry. So it’s kind a great location to pursue my academics and that professional world. And then a couple of years ago was the founding of the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, so it seemed like a no-brainer to come to USC.

DT: Is there anything you’ve learned since coming to Kaufman?

SP: I have learned so much since coming to Kaufman. I think that the way that I approach dance has become more academic, and I’ve learned new qualities of movement. I’ve been afforded the opportunity to work with so many guest artists and working choreographers, and it has had a huge influence on my maturity and quality as a dancer.

DT: Are there any productions that you’re involved in right now?

SP: I’m not in a production right now, but Kaufman is currently having a “show week,” so we have a show every day this week. We have a class called “Repertory and Performance,” and some of the choreographers that will be seen in the shows this week are Paul Taylor, Barak Marshall, Dwight Rhoden, Aszure Barton and some of our own faculty. During that class, we learn the choreography, rehearse it and then have the opportunity to perform it.

DT: What’s something unexpected readers should know about you?

SP: I love chocolate. Even though I’m kind of allergic to it, I still eat it all the time. I especially love peppermint bark, and don’t even get me started on peppermint mocha.

DT: Where do you hope to see yourself in the industry in five years?

SP: I would like to graduate with a [Bachelor of Fine Arts] from USC. I would like to be able to work more as a dancer or pursue more of the behind-the-scenes aspects as a choreographer or as a creative director. I haven’t really limited my options — I wouldn’t turn down anything that comes my way.