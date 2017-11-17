SDA offers podcast class that blends business and creativity

Whether focused on politics, entertainment or sports, podcasts allow people to dive into their interests in an unfiltered and lucrative channel for communication.

Subsequently, universities including USC are making strides to promote student innovation and storytelling through podcasts. The School of Dramatic Arts introduced a course this semester called, “Creating the Hit Podcast.” The course allows students to study elements necessary for popular podcasts and create podcasts of their own to share their unique perspective on a topic of their choosing.

This class is taught by actress Anna Faris, star of CBS’ Mom, who hosts her own podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified with USC alumnus and former film producer Sim Sarna. On her show, Faris dishes on relationship advice, interviews her peers in Hollywood and even crosses over with other popular podcasts like My Favorite Murder.

Together, Faris and Sarna teach students how to replicate their craft. The class consists of 18 students who observe Faris lecture on podcast delivery and marketing. In addition, Faris and Sarna interview some of the most successful podcast creators and invite a different industry insider to speak each week. During one class, for example, the actress hosted YouTube star Shane Dawson. All discussions are recorded and conclude with a Q&A session.

In the class, students are tasked with adopting a topic of their choice for their main project. Usually, the students collaborate in pairs or groups to create a podcast idea, where students are encouraged to be creative.

Haley Finerman, a junior majoring in theatre and cognitive science, and Daniela Silva, a junior majoring in broadcast and digital journalism, are working together on a podcast called Get On Your Kneez. Finerman describes it as a “self-guided exploration of the new testament from a Jewish and atheist point of view.”

“Living in America, Christianity is so present, and we felt ignorant not knowing anything about the history of the religion,” Finerman said. “The podcast will be useful to teach ourselves and the world.”

Finerman, Silva and their classmates must first pitch podcast ideas to Faris, who personally critiques topics and makes suggestions for improvement.

“We had to create a trailer and marketing strategy,” Finerman said. “The class focuses not only on the development of creative and innovative ideas, but [also on] the marketability and business side of things as well.”

For the remainder of the semester, the groups will record and market their respective podcasts, which will be published on iTunes at the end of the semester.