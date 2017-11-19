Murals, museums and more: A guide to the LA Arts District

Los Angeles, a highly sought-after mecca for visionaries and artists, provides visitors with diverse neighborhoods to experience. Downtown Arts District deserves its fair share of praise for its culinary, drink and entertainment offerings. At first glance, the warehouse-filled region of the city appears unassuming, but the innovation within the restaurants and museums certainly is not.

Time to Eat

With Instagram-worthy food being a requirement for diners, the Arts District cuts no corners. The first of its delicious “must-try” eateries is Manuela, an American restaurant that serves a rustic menu with delicious proteins, seasonal vegetables and exceptional wine pairings. Both the atmosphere and eclectic decor add a welcoming touch.

Another location is Pizzanista, a pizzeria offering funky deals during the week. If you’re able to make it in on a Tuesday, the restaurant offers a variety of toppings for just $2. Each Sunday, it prepares macaroni and cheese pizzas that taste as good as they look. In addition to the pizza selections, both regular and gluten free, Pizzanista serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bäco Mercat rounds off the trifecta of “must-try” eateries in the Arts District. The restaurant serves delicious Spanish fusion foods paired with spicy cocktails. The spot’s interior design is architecturally reminiscent of major cities Barcelona and Madrid, and is sure to make patrons feel fully immersed in the beauty of Spain.

Caffeine Craze

College students are always on the hunt for a comforting cup of caffeine to power through a paper, test or looming finals. From quiet cafes to joints brimming with vibrant music, the district is a go-to destination for blends of the best beans. Three quintessential spots for coffee include Groundwork Coffee Co., an organic small-batch roasting company; Eat Drink Americano, accompanying American cuisine with the perfect brew; and The Springs, part coffee shop, part yoga studio and juice bar. Each of these establishments offers a full range of espressos, drip coffees, lattes and teas.

Fun Activities

After filling their stomachs with a hot cup of coffee or dining at a delicious new spot, visitors are encouraged to appreciate various art installations throughout the district, whether they are housed in galleries or displayed on the streets and sidewalks themselves. First on the list of must-visits is Art Share LA. The vibrant building is covered in large murals and eclectic designs. While the exterior piques interest, the true magic happens within the studio, which offers art and dance classes as well as a museum of installations.

For an authentic weekend experience in the Arts District, one must visit the local farmers market. Located on East 3rd Street, the outdoor market hosts a variety of vendors selling organic produce, flavorful foods and even Salt and Straw ice cream. In addition to food offerings, clothing and household accessories are also up for sale.

The Arts District is also home to the Animal Museum, a first-of-its-kind museum devoted to the protection and advocacy of all animals. At the museum, visitors can view education and interactive exhibitions centered on animal rights that chronicle the history of animal protection in the United States through artwork, photography and various artifacts. Upcoming events include Animal Protection: An American Movement, Bunny Mania and My Dog is Home.

From Alameda to 1st Streets, the Arts District exudes a particular character inherent to the city of artists. While the inhabitants battle the issue of gentrification, many are eager to keep the authentic aura of creativity. By way of inventive restaurants, comfortable coffee shops, entertainment and commerce, the Arts District bolsters the diversity within the bustling city.