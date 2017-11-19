Universal Studios Hollywood unveils new holiday attraction

True to form, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood will ring in the spirit of the holiday season with a touch of magic. Starting Nov. 24 and running daily through Jan. 7, 2018, the all-new “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” celebration will feature festive entertainment, dazzling decorations, holiday cuisine and a formidable main attraction — an animated light show projected onto the towering Hogwarts castle.

“The holidays are such a wonderful time of year and this year is particularly special for us here at Universal Studios Hollywood as we set the stage for a brand new holiday tradition with the arrival of ‘Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,’” said Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood, at a press conference.

The quaint shops lining the cobblestoned streets ofHogsmeade Village will be adorned with festive decorations themed to each individual storefront, including snow-capped rooftops. The Three Broomsticks will introduce a seasonal menu rife with holiday fare, comprising roast turkey and gravy, pigs in blankets, a medley of hearty vegetables and Christmas pudding. Most notably, beverage selections will include the long-awaited return of hot Butterbeer.

Clad in Hogwarts robes representing all four houses and carrying giant frog puppets, the a cappella Frog Choir will perform original holiday songs and skits nightly, their voices accompanied by the rhythmic, throaty croaking of their frogs.

Hogwarts Castle will be transformed multiple times every evening with “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” a digital light projection show choreographed in cadence with a musical arrangement from the soundtrack of the film series. The surface of the castle will screen a downpour of snow flurries, dozens of floating lanterns, dancing castle ghosts, vibrant ribbons of light, images of Hogwarts students dancing at the Yule Ball and a Christmas tree emanating from its tallest tower. The show is replete with a finale featuring a fully lit castle and bursts of fireworks in the night sky.

The event will also introduce a brand new line of specialty keepsakes, Harry Potter memorabilia and holiday gift-giving items. Collectibles include stockings, decorative snow globes, a collection of house-themed tree toppers and pennant garlands and custom-made, customizable Hogwarts crest and mascot ornaments.

“Millions of guests visiting from around the world have already experienced the incredible offerings of this immersive land,” Irwin said. “This exciting new holiday program further expands the Harry Potter universe by bringing some of the holiday spirit from the films to life for guests to experience for themselves. Just like in the Harry Potter films, Christmas will come to life all around us.”