Women’s basketball takes down Long Beach State

The women’s basketball team hosted Long Beach State on Monday night looking to continue its perfect start to the season and grab one last home win before hitting the road for close to a month. USC was dominant at home, cruising past the 49ers 75-60 at the Galen Center.

The Women of Troy broke off a 9-0 run to open the game and never looked back: Senior forward Kristen Simon opened the scoring with a layup before senior guard Sadie Edwards followed up with another bucket. Edwards led the way offensively for USC early on, pouring in 10 points in the first quarter alone.

By halftime, USC had extended its lead to 17, with Simon joining Edwards in double-digit scoring. Long Beach State guard Shanaijah Davison had an impressive 11 points after two quarters, but the rest of her team combined for just 12.

The Women of Troy cruised in the second half with their comfortable lead. Edwards finished with 25 points to lead the team in scoring, and Simon chipped in an additional 20, along with a team-best 12 rebounds.

Next up, the Women of Troy look forward to a trip to Hawaii. The team will participate in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu next weekend, facing Purdue, Marist and Hawaii on consecutive days.

USC will not return to the Galen Center until Dec. 15, when it hosts Texas A&M.