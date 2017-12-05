Ex-USC football player sentenced to year in jail for sexual battery

Former USC linebacker Osa Masina was sentenced to a year of jail time and 36 months of probation for sexual battery at Utah’s Third District Court on Tuesday.

Masina accepted a plea deal on Oct. 12 that reduced his original charges of one count of first-degree felony rape and two counts of forced sodomy to three counts of sexual battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The plea agreement also allowed him to avoid trial and prison time.

In October, Masina took a plea deal, where he could have faced up to three years of jail time, one year for each count of sexual battery.

Masina will not have to register as a sex offender since he has fewer than four charges of sexual battery against him, court officials said.

Masina and former linebacker Don Hill were suspended from the USC football team in September 2016 amid a sexual assault investigation involving a 19-year-old woman.

Neither Hill nor Masina were criminally prosecuted in Los Angeles for the incident, in which the alleged victim claimed the men forced intercourse upon her.

Masina was suspended from USC in September 2016 and is no longer a student at USC, according to University officials.

Masina was later charged in Salt Lake City for another assault case involving the same alleged victim mentioned in the Los Angeles investigation. The woman and Masina reportedly attended a party in Salt Lake City where the assault took place. The victim claimed she was intoxicated, fell asleep and woke up to Masina raping her.