A guide to upcoming LA art exhibits

From ancient paintings to modern multimedia installations, the Los Angeles art scene boasts a wide range of visual wonders, and now 2018 is slated to be another vibrant year for arts and culture. Here is an abbreviated rundown of exhibits — from the indie to the classic — that are poised to dominate the city’s art scene this coming season.

“Before You Were Born”

To kick off the new year, mixed media artist Laurie Shapiro’s psychedelic-inspired walk-in installation “Before You Were Born” opened at Radiant Space in West Hollywood. The highlight of the installation is a floor-to-ceiling, interactive textile cave — Shapiro’s signature tapestry-like piece that took her over 1,000 hours to hand-sew and paint. She weaves the two crafts together frequently in her works, which resemble paintings from afar but show the detail in her hand-stitching upon closer inspection. Shapiro’s artwork will be complemented by interactive dance and music performances. The space will also host dance, music, yoga, lectures and myriad public gatherings throughout the month of January. Previously displayed at the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles, “Before You Were Born” will be on display through Feb. 3 and is free and open to all ages.

“Jasper Johns: Something Resembling Truth”

Celebrating a prolific, influential artist, The Broad will display over 120 of Jasper Johns’ most iconic works from his six-decade career as a painter, sculptor and printmaker. Since the 1950s, Johns’ art has been engaged in nearly every artistic movement, influencing Dada, Abstract Expressionism and Pop art. Partnering with Louis Vuitton and the Royal Academy of Arts, London, the exhibit will include works from The Broad’s permanent collection as well as works loaned by international public and private collections. The Broad will divide Johns’ artistic life into a series of thematic chapters, but rather than taking a chronological approach common for retrospectives, it will showcase Johns’ achievements by juxtaposing early and late works next to each other. Tickets are available online for $25 and the special exhibition will be on view from Feb. 10 to May 13.

Museum of Failure

Originally hailing from downtown Helsingborg, Sweden, the Museum of Failure is an international collection of over 100 failures in innovation throughout human history. With a touch of humor, the museum explores the countless failed prototypes behind every new product, some of which never even made it onto the market. The exhibits, hosted at the landmark A+D Architecture and Design Museum, are populated with odd artifacts spanning from the 17th century to the present day. Notable highlights include the hula chair, the Segway, the Apple Newton and frozen beef lasagna created by Colgate. Now embarking on its first-ever world tour, the Museum of Failure will bring an exceptionally educational and insightful experience to Los Angeles through Feb. 4 at $11 for admission.

Museum of Illusions

After debuting this past summer in Vienna, Austria, the Museum of Illusions celebrated its Los Angeles grand opening on New Year’s Day at its new location on Hollywood Boulevard. The museum contains over 20 immersive optical illusions designed to visually deceive visitors and make them second guess their perceptions of reality. Highlights from the museum’s other locations include the Ames Room, reminiscent of the illusory hallway scene from the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and the Vortex Tunnel, a motion illusion room that places visitors on a bridge within a spinning cylinder. Photography is not only allowed, but also encouraged — the museum is intended to provide patrons with a variety of vivid and unusual photo-ops amid the most imaginative settings. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $15 until Jan. 9 and will be sold for the regular price of $25 after that.