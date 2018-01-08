Involvement Fair to feature student groups

USC is the proud home of more than 800 student clubs and organizations, and this week they’ll be tabling along Trousdale Parkway for the Involvement Fair — an event that happens every semester.

This Wednesday and Thursday, spring admits and returning students will have a chance to learn firsthand about the different clubs at USC and find one that best fits their own interests. Here are just a few of the numerous organizations that USC has to offer:

Music nerds need to check out KXSC, the school’s student-run radio station that gives students the opportunity to DJ their own radio program. Along with curated music shows, the station also broadcasts every Trojan football game as the student radio home of USC Athletics, and runs a blog filled with concert and album reviews to keep readers up to date with the constantly evolving world of music.

Other arts-related groups will be featured at the involvement fair, such as UnderSCore, one of the premiere a capella groups on campus. UnderSCore just released its debut EP “Punctuation” last August, and the group can often be seen singing at various venues and coffee shops in the USC area.

Nicolas Zhou, UnderSCore’s president and a sophomore studying Business and Cinematic Arts, said the tight bond he’s formed with the rest of the group has helped define his college experience.

“Every individual in the group is extremely unique in terms of their personality, life goals and music taste yet still manage to become really close,” Zhao said. “We all have crazy schedules but we still manage to prioritize this group and create quality music. Joining UnderSCore gives you an insanely talented second family that you honestly won’t find anywhere else.”

For those with the urge to explore the outdoors, there are several groups with a passion for hiking and nature. SC Outfitters hosts camping trips and excursions throughout the semester, traveling to places like Catalina, Morro Bay and Yosemite.

All students are welcome to join the Outfitters for whatever adventure sounds the most appealing, or can apply to serve as a trip guide and play a larger role in creating memories for the club.

Along with SC Outfitters, Peaks & Professors is one of the most popular outdoors groups for students. In addition to wandering through the wilderness, the organization gives students the chance to form closer bonds with their professors outside the classroom, on exciting trips to the Mojave Desert as well as an upcoming backpacking trip in Red Rock Country through Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

Peaks & Professors welcomes adventurers of all skill levels.

For Louisa Dai, a sophomore majoring in human biology, seeing newcomers fall in love with the outdoors is one of his favorite aspects of being in the club.

“Something that stands out to me was hearing from a participant that going on their first ever backpacking trip with Peaks to Death Valley was what gave her the experience and confidence to go camping and backpacking on her own,” Dai said. “She’d never had much experience with hiking or camping growing up, but Peaks helped expose her to the outdoors and now it’s something she enjoys doing all the time.”

Of course, a school with an athletic history as illustrious as that of USC wouldn’t be complete without opportunities for students to get active on the field or the court.

Intramurals and club teams are available for players of all skill levels, each with varying levels of competitiveness. Flag football, basketball and volleyball are some of the most popular sports for students to join, but more niche pastimes like climbing, martial arts and even Quidditch always draw eager crowds.

For those who wish to combine their love of sports with a good cause, Kicks for Kids has built a reputation for giving back to the community through participation in sports.

Designed to empower kids with special needs and provide encouragement for them and their families, the organization gives students the opportunity to work directly with local youth and make a difference in their lives.

For Amanda Cawley, a sophomore studying health and human sciences, the laid-back nature of Kicks for Kids combined with the ability to help youth has made her time in the program worthwhile.

“Working with the kids gives me the opportunity to be silly and simply play, while also making a positive impact on their childhood and development,” Cawley said. “Forging connections with individual children and spending weeks fostering that bond is by far my favorite part of the organization.”

These groups and many, many more will be looking for new members this week, and there’s no better way to get more information than talking to them face to face.

Stop by the Involvement Fair on a break from classes, and prepare to get a taste of the people and clubs that make USC so special.

Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Nicholas Zhou’s surname. The Daily Trojan regrets this error.