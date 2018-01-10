USC hires Brent Crouch as new volleyball coach

The USC women’s volleyball team named Brent Crouch as the team’s next head coach on Tuesday.

Crouch formerly served as head coach for the University of Portland’s women’s volleyball team since 2014.

Mick Haley, who served 17 years as the head coach of the Trojans, was let go a week after the Women of Troy were narrowly defeated in a five-set contest against No. 3 Florida Gators in the regional title match.

Haley led the Trojans to 17 consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament and compiled an overall record of 435-119, including a 25-10 mark this past year.

Haley led the Trojans to two NCAA championships in 2002 and 2003 and won AVCA Coach of the Year in 2003.

Crouch, meanwhile, served as the head coach of the Portland Pilots for four seasons. He led the team to a resurgent four years, following a winless season. The Trojans will be counting on Crouch to turn the Trojans back into championship contenders as well.

Crouch took over Portland in 2014 following a 0-27 season in 2013. He led the team to a 7-23 record in his debut season and to a 16-15 and 17-13 record the two next seasons.

This last year, Crouch led the Pilots to a 15-15 record as the team suffered numerous injuries that dogged the team throughout the season. His overall record with Portland stands at 55-66.

Prior to his stint in Portland, Crouch also served as an assistant coach for the St. Mary Gaels women’s volleyball and as a head coach for the Gaels’ beach volleyball squad. Crouch also has experience working with the U.S. Volleyball program and the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team.

USC hopes Crouch can continue Haley’s run of success as he inherits a talented team with All-American outside hitter Khalia Lanier, and four starters returning for the 2018 season.