Foundation donates plaza at Coliseum

The Argyros Family Foundation, headed by Julia and George Argyros, donated $7.5 million to build a peristyle plaza within the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In recognition of the Foundation’s gift, USC is naming the plaza the Julia and George Argyros Plaza after its benefactors.

The plan to renovate the Coliseum was announced in 2016. The renovations kicked off this year, with completion of the Coliseum projected in 2019 by the home opener game.

“We are extremely grateful to Julia and George Argyros and their family for this wonderful display of generosity and support of USC Athletics,” USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann said in a press release. “This gift will ensure the Coliseum remains a world-class facility not only for Trojan student-athletes, but also for Olympians and other sportsmen and sportswomen, as well as for all Southern Californians to enjoy.”

The renovation layouts are based on the peristyle from the 1932 Olympic Games. The renewed stadium will contain a variety of architectural features such as arches and columns.

Along with the installed peristyle, the renovation includes fixing the limestone tiles and redoing the murals under the arches. In addition, USC hopes to improve the Coliseum by modernizing the venue with a new south side amenity that includes suites, loge boxes, club seats and an additional press box.

“Through their generous support of the restoration of the Coliseum, Julia and George Argyros ensure that this historic structure will remain a treasure for the USC community, the nation and even the world for generations to come,” said President C. L. Max Nikias said in a press release.

Julia and George Argyros are also active within Orange County businesses and community service organizations. They advocate for giving back to the community by donating time and money to improve conditions for the less fortunate.

The Argyroses have aspired to increase the quality of living within their community by volunteering and working with organizations and schools such as Girl Scouts, Alzheimer’s Association, Chapman University and Orange County School of the Arts.

George Argyros has held the position of a U.S. Ambassador for Spain and Andorra, served for the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation and is currently the CEO of Arnel & Affiliates.

Julia Argyros, on the other hand, is well known for her activism within the philanthropic community. She has held a variety of leadership roles with organizations, such as the South Coast Repertory and Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

George and Julia Argyros hope to continue giving back to their community through the Argyros Family Foundation.

“On behalf of our entire family, we are very excited to have the opportunity to participate in the renovation of this beautiful and iconic stadium,” Julia and George Argyros said in a press release. “The Coliseum means so much to the Trojan Family and the residents of Southern California. This gift reflects our belief in supporting important institutions that have an impact across communities.”