Rasheem Green leaves, but Iman Marshall stays

This past weekend, defensive tackle junior Rasheem Green declared for the 2018 NFL Draft. He is the first draft-eligible defensive player on the USC Football team to do so during this off-season.

The 6-foot-4 Los Angeles native made his presence felt on the defensive line, with 117 tackles, 16.5 sacks, a pair of blocked field goals and even a touchdown via a fumble recovery. Green announced his NFL declaration through Twitter on Jan. 13.

“After a lot of careful thought and discussions with my family, trusted friends, and the USC coaching staff, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility at USC and enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” Green wrote in his tweet. Green also thanked those who have supported him throughout his football career.

“I wouldn’t be the player and person that I am without you guys,” Green said. “My three years at USC have been a blessing, and I am forever grateful for the people that I have encountered on this journey.”

These last few weeks, the USC Football team has lost a few significant members, including redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Darnold, junior running back Ronald Jones II and junior wide receiver Deontay Burnett.

Despite the chain reaction of declarations that occurred after Darnold announced his decision, a few players elected to spend another year sporting the USC colors, including junior inside linebacker Cameron Smith. On Jan. 12, Smith’s junior defensive-mate Iman Marshall announced that he would remain a Trojan for another season.

“I came to USC three years ago with big expectations for myself and for this University,” Marshall said. “[I] want to help bring this University back to the top and feel we got a lot more left to accomplish, time to go and get it!”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback is known for his physical play-style that has resulted in 118 tackles, 17 deflections and six interceptions throughout his football career at USC. Without a doubt, the two returning veteran defenders, Smith and Marshall, will have to serve as leaders for a now offense-depleted Trojan Football team.

Fellow defenders, redhsirt junior cornerback Ajene Harris and junior safety Marvell Tell III are also expected to return for their senior seasons.