Batman exhibit pays tribute to iconic pop culture figure

The caped crusader known as Batman has been a prolific figure in pop culture since masterminds Bob Kane and Bill Finger created the DC comic in 1939. Soon after he first flew into action, Batman hit television screens across the nation.

The original Batman series, starring Adam West as the titular hero, premiered in 1966 on ABC. The program graced the TV lineup with two episodes per week, and featured some of Hollywood’s biggest names as the many villains opposite West’s Batman.

A retrospective exhibit that pays tribute to the action-packed, often campy show debuted at the Hollywood Museum on Jan. 12.

Fans of the series and the many iterations of the hero have plenty to appreciate: Curator Wally Winger assembled some of the most sought-after collectors’ items in a comprehensive shrine dedicated to the Dark Knight.

The Batman exhibit features everything from action figure memorabilia and costumes to the ubiquitous Batmobile. Some of the noteworthy memorabilia include children’s toys and sets of collectors’ edition coins sporting characters from the series, as well as original scripts and rough drafts for various iconic episodes, such as “The Spell of Tut.” Some of the memorabilia features magazine advertisements for the “Batman lemon drink” — basically just lemonade — and a Batman color photo trading set. Also showcased was critic Bill Adler’s “Funniest Fan Letters to Batman.”

The piece de resistance of the exhibit is the infamous 1966 Batmobile. According to the displayed description, the vehicle took three weeks to build, weighed 5,500 pounds and was valued at $155,000 at the time it was made. The exhibit features not only the Batmobile, but also the Batcycle used by Batman and Robin. The Harley-Davidson vehicle was originally used in the first season episode, “Not Yet, He Ain’t.”

One of the most impressive displays, however, is the room filled with the crazy, flamboyant costumes worn by the animated, eclectic group of villains that starred in the show. This display features many villains made famous by the show, such as the Riddler, the Joker, the Penguin, the Bookworm, the Mad Hatter and False Face. The gallery of villains also pays tribute to the big Hollywood names who played these roles, such as Burgess Meredith, Cesar Romero and Frank Gorshin.

Sitting in front of each display are many different television screens all playing the series, giving a spotlight to the late West and, of course, Burt Ward as his infamous sidekick Robin. All around the room are photos of the duo in action, accompanied by the many props they used in the series, such as the Batarang. The Batman ’66 Retrospective exhibit is open through March. Student tickets are discounted at $12.