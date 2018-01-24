Nwosu looks to improve draft stock in Senior Bowl

This week, former USC outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu began preparation for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in an annual showcase of college football talent. He currently projects to be a late-first to second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound edge rusher finished with 75 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 13 pass deflections in 2017. For his efforts, he earned first-team All Pac-12 honors.

On his career, the Carson, Calif. native recorded 169 tackles with 20.5 tackles for loss. He capped off his career with a twosack, four-tackle performance against Ohio State the Cotton Bowl.

Nwosu has the opportunity to improve upon his draft stock with an eye-opening performance in the Senior Bowl. He will play against the likes of 2017 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield, and former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (whom he intercepted this year).

USA Today’s “Draft Wire,” calls Nwosu an, “undersized but explosive and productive edge player,” who has made, “huge strides over the past two seasons, turning himself into one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in this draft.”

NFLDraftScout.com ranks Nwosu as the fourth-best outside linebacker in the 2018 draft class.

Nwosu is the lone player to represent USC in the Senior Bowl this year. Previous Trojans who were featured in the game include Clay Matthews, Carson Palmer and Lynn Swann.

He will be a participant on the “South Team,” which is set to be coached by the Houston Texans staff. The “North Team,” will be coached by the Denver Broncos’ staff.

This year’s Senior Bowl takes place Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network with ongoing practice coverage throughout the week on ESPNU.