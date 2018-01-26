Twenty-six artists are set to bring their music to the stage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, but of course, some are destined to stand out more than others. Read on for our five most anticipated performances at the GRAMMYs this year.

Ben Platt

The GRAMMYs are taking place in New York City this year, so it is fitting that there are some performances by Broadway stars. Ben Platt, who won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical, has skyrocketed to fame with his critically acclaimed performance in Dear Evan Hansen — this year’s winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Coming out of such a successful year, Platt’s set is sure to be incredible.

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Rock singer Elton John is one of the only older legends performing at the GRAMMYs this year. He is set to perform one of his classic hits with pop artist Miley Cyrus, who released a new album entitled Younger Now in September. John and Cyrus both offer a dynamic stage presence and together, they are sure to complement each other and give a great performance. This performance is occurring only two days prior to the taping of “Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A GRAMMY Salute,” a TV tribute concert celebrating John and his longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

R&B singer Bruno Mars and rapper Cardi B are set to perform their song “Finesse (Remix).” Mars’ album 24K Magic was extremely popular this year, reaching double platinum status with over a million records sold domestically. Mars is one of the most nominated artists this year, earning six nods in the Album, Record and Song of the Year categories among others. His collaboration with Cardi B on “Finesse” currently sits at the fourth spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi B has gained massive fame this year; becoming one of the most listened to rappers following the popularity of single “Bodak Yellow” as well as several other high profile features. Cardi B is nominated for 2 GRAMMYs as well — “Bodak Yellow” is in the running for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The song itself made waves with its thunderous percussion, and her set with Bruno Mars is sure to be a hit reminiscent of the ’90s.

Sam Smith

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith returned from a two-year hiatus this year with his second studio album, The Thrill of It All, which was released in November. His album, unfortunately, was released too late to be considered for a GRAMMY, although it still topped charts in the U.K. and the Billboard 200. His hit single “Too Good at Goodbyes” reached No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia, and No. 4 in the United States upon release, living up to the lofty anticipation. With his breathtaking voice, Smith’s performance is sure to be one of the best of the night.

Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Kendrick Lamar consistently releases exceptional album after exceptional album, all of which top the charts while earning critical acclaim. He is the second most nominated artist this year; his album DAMN., released in April, was nominated seven times. The album became Lamar’s third number one album on the Billboard 200 chart, and the lead single “HUMBLE.” became his first number one as a lead artist on the Billboard 100. Lamar took the platinum album on the road with “The DAMN. Tour,” which comprised 53 mostly sold out shows across two legs, the second of which will see him traveling through Europe beginning in February. Lamar is shaping up to be one of the greatest rappers of all time, constantly innovating and changing the rap game, and his hotly-anticipated GRAMMYs performance will be one to remember.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City and hosted by late-night comedian James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 28. at 4:30 p.m. PST.