Students launch candidacies for USG elections

Undergraduate Student Government Senator Debbie Lee and Director of Community and External Affairs Mai Mizuno announced their candidacies for USG President on Thursday night. The two presidential tickets and 15 senatorial campaigns were launched on the USC USG Elections Facebook page and websites for the specific campaigns.

Lee, a sophomore majoring in political science, is one of the two presidential candidates, with USG Senator Blake Ackerman, a sophomore majoring in business administration, as her running mate.

Lee worked with USG Director of Wellness Affairs Marina Hrovat on a recently passed resolution that called for free menstrual products to be distributed throughout all restrooms on the University campus. Ackerman worked on several other initiatives throughout his term as a senator, including the creation of a first-year student development course for freshmen to enhance their adjustment to college.

Lee and Ackerman’s platform runs on increasing overall safety and wellness on campus through several initiatives including the establishment of rest and meditation spaces on campus, as well as an official system for ensuring student safety at Greek life events. Additionally, the pair plans on proposing a Transfer Resource Center, increasing collaboration between USG and other student organizations and monitoring the launch of the first year student development course.

The other presidential ticket consists of Mizuno, a junior majoring in international relations and philosophy politics and law, and vice presidential candidate Brianna Bozek, a junior majoring in business administration. Mizuno also took part in finalizing the resolution concerning the distribution of free menstrual products, introducing the Health Sciences Campuses into the initiative while Bozek served as the Vice President of Service and Philanthropy on the USC Panhellenic Executive Board.

Their platform focuses on community outreach through the expansion of the USC Good Neighbors Campaign, which funds community-based organizations like Jumpstart at USC, as well as implementing more events and outreach initiatives at USC Village. They also plan on increasing transparency between USG and the student body, as well as facilitating the implementation of the eligibility requirement in Greek life.

The 15 senatorial candidates are hoping to fill the vacancies of 12 positions on the USG Senate. None of the current USG Senators are running for reelection.

The candidates include Manda Bwerevu, Amy Chong, Matt Crane, Cody Ela, Max Geschwind, Diviya Gupta, Jillian Halperin, Shayan Kohanteb, Meagan Lane, Andre Luna, Michaela Murphy, Gabriel Savage, Will Sherman, Neal Sivadas and Jacquelyne Tan.

Chong, Murphy and Savage; Bwerevu, Halperin and Tan; and Crane and Gupta are running together on joint platforms.

The first debate between the two presidential and vice presidential tickets will occur on Jan. 31. The second debate will be on Feb. 6. Students can cast votes from Feb. 6-13.