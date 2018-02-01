Keck appoints Hugo Rosen as new chair of medicine

The USC Keck School of Medicine has appointed Hugo Rosen as the new Chair of the Department of Medicine. He will begin his new position on May 1.

As a clinical program-builder and translational, clinical and basic science researcher, Rosen is a physician-scientist from the University of Colorado, where he has served as the head of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology since 2005.

He is known for the improvement and expansion of his department while at the University of Colorado, bringing in 45 new faculty members and raising his division to be one of the highest rated in the country.

Rosen plans to improve Keck by implementing the bench-to-bedside paradigm, in which scientists use their own research to aid their patients. He believes that the combination of the Keck School, the Keck Medical Center of USC and Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center will help to accomplish this goal.

“This is a pivotal juncture to promote the art and science of medicine, in Los Angeles and internationally, by training the next generation of leaders through comprehensive education, career development, transformative research and world-class patient care,” Rosen said in a USC News release.

With more than 180 peer-reviewed manuscripts detailing investigations into cellular and molecular underpinnings of innate and adaptive immune responses, Rosen looks forward to his new appointment.

“I’m deeply honored and thrilled to embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity and the sacred responsibility of leading the Department of Medicine at USC,” Rosen said in the news release. “I’m impressed with the entire biomedical enterprise, the commitment to compassionate patient care and the institutional focus on innovation and convergence across multiple disciplines.”