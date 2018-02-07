Clay Helton extends contract until 2023

Trojan Athletic Director Lynn Swann announced Tuesday that USC football head coach Clay Helton’s contract has been extended through the 2023 season.

“We have lofty goals at USC and Clay can get us to those goals,” Swann said. “He has shown that he can lead our team with integrity and stability and that he has the ability to win conference and national championships. Winning national championships is a process and Clay has built a championship foundation through consistently successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches and providing a vision for our program.”

Helton joined the Trojan Family in 2010 as the quarterbacks coach, and has held several other positions in USC football since then, including passing game coach in 2012, offensive coordinator in 2013 and, most notably, head coach since 2016.

“Coaching at USC has been the most special opportunity of my life and I am so pleased to continue the journey toward championships here,” Helton said. “I would like to thank President Max Nikias, Athletic Director Lynn Swann and the USC administration for the tremendous opportunity that they have given to me and my staff.”

In his two-plus years as the head coach and interim head coach of USC football, he has helped build a successful program. Boasting a 27-10 overall record, Helton has led his squad to victory over nine AP Top 25 teams, tallied 21 wins in his first two full seasons — more than any other head coach in USC history — and holds an undefeated record at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (16-0). He has also led the Men of Troy to two New Year’s Six bowl games — the Rose Bowl in 2017 and the Cotton Bowl this season.

He also has a number of awards to his name. Helton has been named a two-time Paul “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Year Award finalist and 2017 AP Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Helton has proven himself as a valuable leader for an increasingly dominant football program. Only time will tell what he has in store for the Trojans.