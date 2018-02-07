Expo line train hits two people, causes closure

A Metro train on the Expo line struck two non-USC individuals on bicycles Tuesday night at Jefferson Boulevard and Flower Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division and the USC Department of Public Safety.

No information was available at the time of publication about the conditions of the victims.

Service on the Expo line was interrupted following the crash between the Jefferson/USC station and the 23rd Street station, according to L.A. Metro, but a bus-shuttle service was set up to transport passengers between the stations during the interruption. The Expo line was reopened just after midnight.

Traffic on Jefferson Boulevard between Hope Street and Figueroa Street was also halted following the accident.

Teresa Juarez, a South Los Angeles resident, said she and her husband came across one of the victims on scene and called 911.

“I didn’t know there was a gentleman on the other side,” Juarez said. “So once we called 911, within a few minutes the paramedics were here and they realized there was another gentleman off on the side and I guess he was worse off, I don’t know, I didn’t see him.”