USC in top five universities for fundraising for sixth year

USC has ranked among the nation’s top five universities in fundraising for its sixth consecutive year since 2012. According to the Council for Aid to Education, the University received the fifth highest total for cash gifts by the end of 2017.

“USC’s academic mission and priorities continue to inspire investments in our future,” Albert R. Checcio, USC senior vice president for university advancement, said in the press release. “This impressive level of giving demonstrates that members of the Trojan Family recognize the value of supporting our talented students, outstanding faculty, innovative researchers and dedicated health care providers.”

Last year, USC topped its record by bringing in $668 million, compared to $667 million in 2016 and $653 million in 2015.

In addition to being one of the top fundraising universities, USC also boasts a high rate of undergraduate alumni donors. Forty-two percent of the University’s donors are undergraduate alumni. The amount of alumni donations has ranked USC at the top among the Pac-12 schools and all major research institutions of its size.

Undergraduate alumni participation increased from 32 percent since the launch of Campaign for USC in 2011. This campaign, which has secured support from donors, corporations and foundations set the largest fundraising goal in higher education $6 billion. With this goal in mind, alumni and others continue to gift the University with donations.

According to the press release from Monday, USC has received $6.58 billion in campaign cash and pledges. More than 364,000 donors have been involved in the campaign.

All of the gifted donations are to support the University’s endowment, campus infrastructure, capital projects and academic programs. In addition, the campaign has donated $373 million for endowed student scholarships and fellowships, more than 100 faculty positions and more than 20 new institutes.

The most recent project at the University is the USC Village, which was designed into a 15-acre residential and retail center for the campus and Los Angeles community. In the next two years, USC plans to fund its upcoming $270 million project to renovate the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will be renamed the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.