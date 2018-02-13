Destructo showcases up-and-coming artists

Electronic dance music DJ Destructo took the stage at Avalon nightclub Friday night in Hollywood, attracting dance music aficionados from far and wide to the venue. The sold-out show had a line for rush tickets stretching far down Vine Street.

Avalon’s main stage is in a large room with a high ceiling, reminiscent of a festival tent. The structure of the Let’s Be Friends tour made the night feel even more like an evening at Coachella. In the room leading to the main stage, there were multiple up-and-coming DJs playing, including Dusty Cloud and Wolf Among Weeds. On the main stage, four excellent electronic artists played one after another. The first pair to play was the DEUX twins, two young women with a fast-paced, heavy set who immediately riled the crowd. They combined mainstream tracks with their own aggressive drops. One track that got the crowd especially excited was a mashup of Soulja Boy’s “Crank Dat” and Ekali’s “I Can’t Stop.”

Next on stage, dressed in a casual, half-buttoned Hawaiian shirt, was FISHER. The Australian former professional surfer didn’t play his signature tropical house sound; rather, bright red lights and black and red graphics punctuated his fast-paced, long mix style. He played considerably fewer crowd pleasers than DEUX, but the entire crowd was enthusiastic about the direction he took his set.

The next artist to play was Dillon Nathaniel, who changed the pace of the previous two sets with a darker, moodier mix and violet lighting, but maintained the theme of house music’s classic “four on the floor” beats. He is signed by CONFESSION, the record label launched by DJ Tchami, and has produced two EPs — “Wanted” and “Nirvana” — under the label.

Clad entirely in white, Destructo began his set with a quick conversation with the audience, checking in with everyone and getting them excited for his performance. Having Destructo on stage revitalized a crowd that had already been dancing for hours. For the rest of the night and into the early morning, Destructo played popular songs: “Techno” and “4 Real,” as well as newer tracks off his EP “Renegade” and brand new singles “Shots to the Dome” and “Bassface.” The highlight of the night was the crowd’s response to the song “Party Up,” featuring YG.

Destructo will continue the Let’s Be Friends tour in Houston, Philadelphia and his hometown Washington, D.C. before finally wrapping up in Portland, Ore.