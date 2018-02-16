Lunar New Year celebrations to ring in the Year of the Dog

Unearth your streamers and confetti, because it’s time to ring in the new year a second time. Lunar New Year begins Friday, and the celebration will last for an entire week. Here’s where the festivals in Los Angeles are taking place to help usher in the Year of the Dog:

Chinatown

Of course, Chinatown has to head this list as the epicenter of the festivities. Don’t miss their infamous 119th annual Golden Dragon Parade, which is the oldest celebration of its kind in the United States. In addition, there will be artisans showing off their calligraphy, clay sculpting and vegetable carving skills, as well as craft markets offering trinkets and souvenirs. If you’re looking to grab a bite after the revelry, there’s no shortage of authentic Chinese restaurants in the area. Alternatively, check out Chinatown’s quintessentially L.A. food trucks.

Pacific Asia Museum

The USC Pacific Asia Museum is actually located in Pasadena, but don’t let that stop you from making the trek up. Try your hand at the artmaking workshops, take a stroll through the courtyard or witness brightly costumed performers breeze their way through the steps of an intricate, traditional Chinese dance. The historical museum is also offering free admission, so don’t forget to wander through the galleries and exhibitions while you’re there.

Santa Monica

On Saturday, stilt walkers, fan dancers and musical acts will take to the stage at Santa Monica Place. The Voice’s Katherine Ho will emcee, as balloon and dough artists wow the crowd with their talents. Don’t miss ringing the special gong and writing down your heart’s desires at the Wishing Tree.

The Huntington Library

What better way to celebrate Lunar New Year than by soaking in the gorgeous Chinese and Japanese gardens at the Huntington Library? With activities ranging from martial arts demonstrations to traditional lion dances, calligraphy classes to mask-changing shows, there is bound to be plenty of excitement for the whole family.