Player accuses OSU fans of racism

Minyon Moore, the starting sophomore point guard for USC women’s basketball, accused Oregon State’s fans of yelling racial slurs after the team’s 69-63 loss in Corvallis, Ore., on Sunday. Moore took to Twitter after the game, stating that the fans’ comments that she heard are “unacceptable” and tagged the Pac-12 Network and the Beavers’ official team Twitter saying, “You need to address this.”

She called out the school saying, “Oregon state thinks they have the best fans. … no, you have racist fans.” She also gave examples of what her team was called as they left the court in another tweet. “Oregon state fans calling us n***** after the end of the game great sportsmanship,” she wrote.

The posts have since been deleted, but her tweets made their point and were taken seriously by the Pac-12, Oregon State and USC.

Both USC and Oregon State have said they have begun investigating the complaint. Oregon State’s spokesman, Steve Clark, has stated that “there is no place … for racially derogatory actions or statements that are directed at student-athletes, coaches, officials or fans in attendance.” He also said that the school has already been in contact with USC officials in order to address this issue immediately.

USC’s Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel stated, “Both schools strongly agree that there is no place for such racially insensitive language in sports.”

However, she also added her appreciation for the Pac-12 and Oregon State taking immediate action into investigating the incident.