USC goalie wins Pac-12 Player of the Week honors

USC women’s lacrosse goaltender Gussie Johns received Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. This is the second weekly honor that the senior has received for her defensive skills on the field this season.

The Washington, D.C.-native has produced multiple big games this season. During USC’s 11-8 win over No. 18 Notre Dame on the road, Johns recorded 11 saves. In a loss against No. 10 Northwestern, Johns managed to add four saves and four ground balls.

“During practice, our main focus is to build on what we want to be both individually and as a team and fix the things from the past game,” Johns said. “Right now we are just taking it game by game, but I am excited to be back at McAlister Field with the team.”

The team will face off against No. 2 Boston College at McAlister Field on March 7 in USC’s first home game of the 2018 season. This game is particularly important for the women’s lacrosse team as it doubles as a rematch of the 2017 NCAA Quarterfinals in which the Eagles eliminated the Trojans.

“I am excited to play BC,” Johns said. “They are a good opponent, so it’ll be an interesting game for sure.”

Before USC started competing in the Pac-12 for lacrosse for the first time this season, Johns won MPSF Defensive Player of the Week three times and was chosen on once as the league’s Rookie of the Week.

Johns is one of two goalies named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2017 FIL World Cup. She is also the the first-ever USC lacrosse player to be chosen for the U.S. senior national team and compete for Team USA in the FIL World Cup.