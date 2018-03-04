Daily Trojan receives 15 state awards

The Daily Trojan won a total of 15 awards from the California College Media Association Saturday at their annual awards ceremony, including five first-place honors.

The awards included first place in the Best Special Issue category for “Chasing Zero,” a supplemental issue on campus sexual assault published in Spring 2017, and first place in the Best Multimedia Presentation category for “Power and Privilege,” the Fall 2017 supplemental issue.

The Daily Trojan also won first place for the editorial “USC must proactively combat harassment” in the Best Editorial category.

Other first place awards included Best Social Media for a Single Event for coverage of USC’s win in the Pac-12 Championship in December and Best Sports Photo for a photo taken by Katie Chin of running back Ronald Jones II doing a front flip during a football game against Utah.

“It was truly an honor to compete with so many other talented California college publications,” Daily Trojan editor-in-chief Emma Peplow said. “We were able to tell some difficult stories this past year, so to be recognized at such a high level is such a gratifying moment for me and the rest of the staff.”

The Daily Trojan won second place awards in the Best Sports Story category for the article “After the hit: How Jack Jablonski is living life to the fullest despite paralysis” by Eric He, Best Use of Social Media for A Single Story for the newspaper’s coverage of a false shooter alert at USC last fall and Best Non-News Video for a profile on former quarterback Sam Darnold by Jonathon Xue.

Third place awards included Best Arts and Entertainment Story for the article “Harry Styles stuns on first tour as solo artist” by Emma Peplow, Best Non-breaking News Story for the article “With the rise of USC Village comes a community left in limbo” by Sarah Chan and Kylie Cheung, Best Newspaper Front Page Design and Best Photo Illustration.

The Daily Trojan also received honorable mentions for Best Newspaper Inside Page Design, Best Social Media Platform and Best Photo Series.