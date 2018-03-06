Campaign for USC leader Albert Checcio announces retirement

USC Senior Vice President for Advancement Albert R. Checcio announced he will be retiring June 30, after eight years at the University.

Since he first began working at the University in 2010, Checcio has supervised Campaign for USC – the largest fundraising campaign to be held by an institution of higher education – since before its official launch in 2011. Checcio was able to surpass his $6 billion goal by raising $6.6 billion nearly 18 months in advance, according to a press release. The campaign continues to receive support from the USC community.

“Mr. Checcio has been instrumental in the continued growth of USC through the numerous transformative gifts that have forever altered the landscape of our University,” USC President C. L. Max Nikias told USC News. “He has pursued a highly tactical fundraising plan, while strengthening our commitment to professionalism throughout his entire department.”

Under Checcio’s management, the Campaign for USC received more than 365,000 contributions, according to USC News. These contributions included $374 million for endowed student scholarships and fellowships, $1.3 billion for health sciences and $1.6 billion for faculty positions and research endowments.

Checcio said in an email to the Daily Trojan that the greatest contribution he made to the University was “professionalizing the advancement program by establishing industry best practices and recruiting very talented people.”

Checcio’s work with Campaign for USC has aided $700 million for the creation of USC Village and supported the $270 million renovations for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Recently, there has also been greater participation among different members of the alumni network. Two-thirds of the gifted money were from non-USC alumni who supported the University’s mission. With the growing total, $2.3 billion were donated by alumni and $2 billion by the parents of USC students.

“As he and his family move forward, so does USC Advancement, and we are eager to build on the solid fundraising foundation he has built for our Trojan Family,” Nikias told USC News. “Our campaign has already achieved its original goal, and we have extended it for five more years. Our success — and the impact it has on our work for generations to come — will always have its roots in Mr. Checcio’s dedication and foresight.”

As Checcio moves forward with his retirement plan, he said he hopes that USC’s academic ascent will continue and the University will become firmly established and recognized as one of the top 10 universities in the United States.